Gov't tell ministries to work on easing entry of foreigners, overseas Vietnamese and relatives

VIETNAM, January 20 -

Foreign nationals from Japan arrived at Nội Bài International Airport, Hà Nội, on January 1, 2022. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh has given in-principle approval on entry procedures for foreigners, as well as overseas Vietnamese and their relatives.

Specifically, entry procedures would be eased for people with valid visas or visa exemptions.

This was part of an official dispatch addressed to the Ministries of Public Security, Foreign Affairs, Health, National Defence, Transport, Culture Sports and Tourism, Information and Communications, based on reports of the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Foreign Affairs on entry issues.

According to the dispatch, foreigners entering Việt Nam to benefit from this guidance are people who are invited or guaranteed by agencies, organisations, or individuals in line with the law on foreigners’ entry into, exit from, transit through, and residence in Việt Nam.

Regarding foreigners wishing to come to Việt Nam for tourism, in the short term, they are still welcomed under the pilot COVID-19 passport programme in selected destinations – Hội An (Quảng Nam), Nha Trang (Khánh Hoà), Phú Quốc (Kiên Giang), Đà Nẵng, and Quảng Ninh, with HCM City and Bình Định Province soon to join the pack.

Foreigners, and overseas Vietnamese and their relatives with valid entry papers (five-year visa exemption certificates, temporary or permanent residence cards or visas) can enter the country without undergoing health checks, visa granting, and visa exemption procedures again.

They also don’t need to seek entry approval from ministries or local administrations (People’s Committees).

For foreigners who haven’t obtained visas, provincial-level People’s Committees will consider approving their entry so as to create optimal conditions for them to work, attend meetings, study, or engage in humanitarian activities.

Meanwhile, ministries, sectors, and central agencies will make decisions on the invitation and reception of foreigners coming to work with them, and be responsible for managing those people, according to the dispatch.

Deputy PM Minh requested the Ministry of Public Security to review newly added cases of entry bans and inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to notify overseas Vietnamese representative missions to annul entry papers if issued.

The two ministries and relevant agencies must also coordinate in promulgating instructions on immigration procedures for uniform implementation nationwide, in accordance with the Law on entry, exit, transit and residence of foreigners in Việt Nam, ensuring compliance with Việt Nam’ medical requirements and guidelines. — VNS