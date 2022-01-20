A Local Auction House on the West Coast Organizes Free Appraisal Events Every Week
A Local Auction House on the West Coast Organizes Free Appraisal Events Every WeekALAMEDA, CA, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Local Auction House on the West Coast Organizes Free Appraisal Events Every Week!
Michaan’s Auctions is a full-service auction house located on the West Coast that specializes in the sale of fine art and antiques. Every week, the Auction House organizes free appraisal events as well.
Michaan’s Auctions is known for its wide antiques and fine art collection. But one of the reasons why it is different from other auction houses in the region is its free appraisal events.
The auction house organizes free appraisal events every first and third Wednesday monthly. In these events, the auction house offers informal appraisals of about five pieces of property to each visitor. The event is open to the entire public.
The event is supported by generalist appraisers who evaluate various items brought by the collectors. Michaan’s Auctions is expert in the following department:
- Asian Art
- Coins
- Stamps
- Ephemera
- Fine Art
- Furniture & Decorative Arts
- Jewelry & Timepieces
Michaan’s Auctions Also specializes in the Trust And Estates Department
Michaan’s Auctions is experienced at working with Trust Officers, Trust Attorneys, Trustees, and Heirs in managing their trust and estates. The auction house can help the individuals complete the following:
- Date of Death Appraisals
- Aggregate Appraisals
- Equitable distribution Appraisals
- Official documents required for legal and tax purposes
The department is overlooked by an experienced and professional staff who help efficiently appraise all the key items of an estate. You won’t have to worry about your budget since Michaan’s Auctions have the lowest appraisal fees available. But this doesn’t mean the auction house compromises on the quality of its work. Michaan’s Auctions’ experienced team ensures high quality of work at the lowest rates available.
As one of the largest facilities in the region, Michaan’s Auctions have sold world record pieces. These include:
- The Three Grades, 1915, sold for $21,060 in 2005
- Eduard Gaertner, German City Street Scene, 1831, sold for $266,000
- Tang Ying sold for $2,235,000
- Henri Labasque’s Madame Lebasque and her Daughters collectively sold for $271,400 in 2015
- Wojcieck Fangor’s M1 sold at $169,400
Upcoming Auctions at Michaan’s Auctions
Michaan’s Auctions organizes auctions every month, attracting sellers and buyers from wide-ranging places. The upcoming auctions are scheduled for January 15, February 14, February 19, March 7, March 12, April 11, April 16, May 9, May 14, June 13, June 17, and June 18.
Contact Michaan’s Auctions if you want to buy or sell fine paintings, jewelry, furniture, or decorative arts.
About Michaan’s Auctions
Michaan’s Auctions was established back in 2002, and today, it is a leading auction house specializing in the sale and appraisal of fine art and antiques. The auction house has a talented team that has experience in furniture and Decorative Arts, American Paintings and Prints, Jewelry, Modern and Contemporary European, and Coins.
