Cosmetic Implants Market is Booming Worldwide at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2025

Cosmetic Implants Market

China and Japan are the major shareholders, jointly accounting for more than half of the market share in Asia-Pacific in 2018.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cosmetic Implants Market by Product Implant (Dental, Root Form Dental, Plate Form Dental, Breast, Silicone gel filled breast, Saline filled breast, Facial, Buttock, Calf, Penile, Ear, Pectoral,), Raw Material (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics, and Biomaterials) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018- 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Cosmetic implants are available in various shapes and sizes to suit the body contour of patients and used in dentistry, breast augmentation surgeries and face reconstructive surgeries. In addition, cosmetic implants are also used to enhance the shape of buttocks, calf, and pectoral regions. The dental implants segment accounted for a major market share in 2015, owing to the wide adoption in the tooth replacement procedures and their ability to help in the preservation of the natural tooth structure. Facial implants (chin implants, jaw implants, cheek implants, nasal implants, eyelid implants, and injectable implants) was the second dominating segment in cosmetic implant market with more than one-fourth share in 2015.

๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ-๐Ÿญ๐Ÿต ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ผ:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Cosmetic implants market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Key findings of Cosmetic Implants Market:

โ€ขIn 2015, dental implantswas the leading segment, accounting for around half of the overall market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

โ€ขAsia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 9.6%.

โ€ขChina and Japan are the major shareholders, jointly accounting for more than half of the market share in Asia-Pacific in 2015.

โ€ขThe buttocksimplants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6%.

โ€ขThe pectoral implants market is projected to reach $127 million by 2022.

Geographically, North America accounted for major market share in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased adoption of cosmetic implants to improve aesthetic looks, rise in geriatric population (cosmetic implants reverse the process of ageing), and increase in prevalence of road accidents and trauma cases. However, regulatory framework concerns and high cost of treatment in North American countries are expected to hamper the market growth.

๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:

The key players in the cosmetic implants market focus on expanding their business operations in the emerging countries, with new product launches as a preferred strategy. The key players profiled in this report include Allergan plc, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., GC Aesthetics plc, Institut Straumann AG, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

