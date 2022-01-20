Automotive Antenna Module Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2021-2030

Automotive antenna module market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021 - 2030. The global market segmented by vehicle type, frequency range, region

Automotive antenna module is a communication device which is used for multiple purposes such as satellite, Data sharing via Bluetooth, FM/AM radio, Wi-Fi access system, navigation, connectivity etc. With rapid growth in technology, connectivity has become one of the mandatory aspects in vehicles. Features like navigation, satellite are becoming basics in every vehicle whether it is passenger or commercial. Not only convenience but automotive antenna module also provide safety by connecting people in emergency situations. Global market for automotive antenna modules is climbing and anticipated to witness considerable growth in future.

The key players analyzed in the report include Laird, Harada, Yokowo, Continental, TE Connectivity, Northeast Industries, Ace Tech, Tuko, Suzhong, Shenglu.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has hindered growth of global auto part industry. Break in supply chain and delay in manufacturing due to imposition of strict rules by governments has led to huge revenue losses for original equipment manufacturers. Decrease in demand of automotive antenna modules has further decreased the production and supply of its components such as conductor that carries an alternating or pulsating current, Transmitters, integrated circuit (IC) etc. Such consecutive decrease in the whole production chain has impacted availability of antenna modules even after reopening of market. However, with ease in government pandemic restrictions industry is getting back on track. Hence, gradual market recovery is expected in upcoming years.

Top Impacting Factors

Demand of technologically advanced vehicle with better connectivity and entertainment feature is expected to drive the automotive antenna module market globally in over the forecast period.

Automotive antenna module emits polarized radiation in circular direction which has become a major challenge for manufacturers to overcome. Additionally, 4G & 5G network technologies growth is hampering the growth of automotive antenna market.

However, governments across the world are focusing on increasing the safety of vehicles which could act as a lucrative opportunity for automotive antenna module market.

Market Trends

Vehicle to Vehicle Connectivity

Manufacturing giants of the industry across the globe are working on more advanced technology to develop car-2-car connectivity and mobile device integration. Vehicle to vehicle communication still exist in the market but has a very limited reach and can share information like destinations, speed and location. It majorly works to avoid crashes in the short range. Advanced vehicle to vehicle connectivity will act as a safety feature and use antenna modules, which will increase the demand of automotive antenna modules in the global market.

Integrated wireless connectivity

One of the factors responsible for the growth of automotive antenna module market is the wireless connectivity integrated in the vehicles across the globe. It is one of the most reliable technology to offer connectivity for the vehicles. Adoption of such innovative technologies for the passenger vehicles is expected to drive automotive antenna module market. Additional features provided by cellular connectivity such as entertainment features, remote diagnostic solutions, safety application and Electronic Control Unit (ECU) software management have led the automotive antenna module market to grab opportunities for subsequent remarkable market share globally.

