Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Major prevalence of neurological disorders and rapidly increasing geriatric population are key factors driving growth of the global blood-brain barrier market

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market size is expected to reach USD 7.40 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth include major prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Hunter’s Syndrome, and brain tumors. Other factors include rising healthcare expenses and increasing investment in pharmaceutical research and development. Blood-brain barrier plays a vital role in protecting the brain from toxic compounds and many blood-borne disorders. It helps to prevent the circulation of compounds from the circulatory systems to Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) or brain through a particular exchange of components controlled by BBB or blood CSF barrier. This function also significantly impedes delivery of drugs to the brain. In case of central nervous system disorders, it is required to deliver drugs across this barrier and provide the appropriate therapeutic effect to the targeted location.

The Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Research Report published by emergen research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market along with crucial statistical data about the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players operating in the market are Allon Therapeutics, Inc., Angiochem Inc., Armagen Technologies, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, BiOasis Technologies, Inc., Sanofi Genzyme, CarThera, Cephalon Inc., Nanomerics, and F. Hoffman La-Roche AG.

In January 2021, Nanoform Finland signed an agreement with Herantis Pharma. This agreement will help both companies to improve blood-brain-barrier penetration in nasal drug delivery routes for Parkinson’s therapies using nanoparticle technology.

Parkinson’s disease segment accounted for major revenue share in global market in 2020 and is expected to register a 25.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to major prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease among an expanding global patient pool.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market based on application, technology, end-use, and by region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Alzheimer’s Disease

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Hunter’s Syndrome

Brain Cancer

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bispecific Antibody RMT Approach

Trojan Horse Approach

Increasing Permeability

Passive Diffusion

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Surgical centers

Research Institutes

Others

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) industry.

The report further studies the latest technological and product developments of the regions and offers key insights into current and emerging trends. It also studies investment opportunities, consumption and production patterns, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, economic growth, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, government support, and presence of key players in each region. The key regions list comprises of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa along with their market size, market share, and revenue CAGR with key factors influencing the market growth.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) in this industry vertical?

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Definition

1.2. Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market By Form Factor Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market By Input type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blood-brain-barrier-market

