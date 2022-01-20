Realbox Launches One of the World's First Blockchain-Based Real Estate Tokenization Platforms

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realbox is launching one of the world's first blockchain-based real estate tokenization platforms. Their technology gives retail investors the opportunity to share ownership in global real estate investments, without incurring expensive costs and going through complicated transactions.



Blockchain technology has taken the world by storm via the decentralized finance sector and also transformed the real estate sector and the way we invest in tangible assets. Through tokenization, the tangible asset can be divided into digital tokens that represents fractional ownership of the asset. These tokens would be traded securely on a blockchain ledger and are made accessible to worldwide investors. The smart contract in each token would ensure every owner receives their share of the asset's net rental income.

Realbox's blockchain-based real estate tokenization platform offers numerous advantages over traditional methods of dealing in real estate. These include increasing liquidity and transparency, enhancing security, and simplifying management. The project aims to create an ecosystem for real estate tokenization, bring together a solid combined experience in real estate development, fund management and blockchain technology. The project is the beginning of a new way to invest, own and connect to our existing and future tangible assets. Through the concept of asset tokenization, all types of investors will now be able to take part in the real estate market.

Democratizing access to real estate investment

2021 was the year Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) went mainstream. Artists, collectors and investors have found fertile ground in the blockchain space, where they can trade and speculate on the price of intangible assets. More importantly, do it seamlessly without auctioneers or any other middlemen. This is where Realbox's real estate solution comes in. With as little as $100, any user can simply purchase the fractionalized NFTs called REB NFT and be invested in the real estate market.

The vision for Realbox is to capture real estate capital growth, rental income and secure the same for other valuable assets that can be tokenized. This also includes the transaction fees and advertising traditionally associated with the management of these assets.

Globally experienced management team

The management team is combined by both traditional businesses as well as technology and blockchain development. Realbox's management team has held senior positions in multinational companies worldwide, such as CBRE, Colliers International, KPMG, etc… In addition, Realbox partners include some of the largest property developers, real estate agencies, and financial institutions in Southeast Asia, Australia, Dubai, Europe, and the USA.

A comprehensive ecosystem of services

The project is a tokenization platform that facilitates the conversion of real estate into non-fungible tokens (NFTs), before tokenizing them into security tokens which are backed by real physical assets. Realbox also provides diversified offers to investors including:

A real estate metaverse where Realbox facilitates the creating, buying, and selling of virtual property along with a full suite of services that are provided by the Realbox ecosystem.

A marketplace that facilitates the trading of asset-backed tokens (security tokens) including real estate and other real, physical assets. The exchange increases the tradability and liquidity of the security tokens.

Asset Management services include property management, building operations and maintenance, facilities management, lease administration, property accounting and financial reporting, contract management and construction management.

Realbox Smart Invest is an automated, algorithm-driven platform enabled by AI to help investors select the best investment opportunities based on their risk and return profile.

Investment Management services include real estate analysis, asset selection, monitoring of existing investments, as well as portfolio strategy and implementation.

Governance and security tokens

Realbox offers two types of tokens: a utility token (REB token) and security tokens.

Governance token (REB) is the native utility token of the Realbox platform. REB is used to pay for service fees in the Realbox ecosystem including listing, subscription, transaction, borrowing fees and paying dividends. Holders can have unlimited upside potential due to high transaction fees from increasing assets under management over time. Furthermore, holders can receive a discount to purchase security tokens and earn profits from staking.

Security tokens represent a tokenized share of a property and entitles its holder to a share of profits in the property. The property could be an individual property or a portfolio of properties. The holders have the right to receive monthly rental income reports from underlying properties and a certificate of the trust agreement to represent the ownership of the security token.

The IDO is expected to be launched in Q1 2022

Since its launch in 2021, Realbox has been getting a lot of attention in the community. Eager investors will be able to purchase REB in Q1 2022.

"Realbox is a pioneer in real estate tokenization through blockchain technology. We aim to become a global investment platform for real estate globally." Said Dr. Alex Pham, Realbox Co-founder.

Investors can visit the project at: https://realbox.io for more information.

Media contact

Company: Realbox pte. ltd

Contact: Media Team

E-mail: info@realbox.io

Website: https://realbox.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Realbox_io

SOURCE: Realbox pte. ltd