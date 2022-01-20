Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,130 in the last 365 days.

Pro-poor ang magaling na desisyon ni Cebu Gov. Gwen na ibasura ang 'no vax, no ride' policy: Pangilinan

PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release January 20, 2022

Pro-poor ang magaling na desisyon ni Cebu Gov. Gwen na ibasura ang 'no vax, no ride' policy: Pangilinan

AS THE government's "no vaccination, no ride" policy meets strong backlash, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday said the wise decision by Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia to junk the controversial policy supports the marginalized in the province.

"Pro-poor ang magaling na desisyon ni Cebu Gov. Gwen na ibasura ang no vax, no ride policy. She is receiving wise and great counsel from her advisers," Pangilinan said.

"Isang wagi para sa hanay ng mga mahihirap at mga nasa laylayan ang ginawang pagbabasura ni Gov. Gwen," he added.

Metro Manila has enforced the policy supposedly as a way to curb the spread of the more transmissible omicron coronavirus variant. Only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to use public transportation.

But Garcia announced that Cebu will not heed the rule because it is anti-poor. Instead, she ordered the police to set up checkpoints to ensure that passengers wear face masks, that public utility vehicles ply their routes with windows open, and physical distancing and other health protocols are followed.

The governor said Republic Act 115251 (Covid19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021) provides "that the vaccine cards shall not be considered as an additional mandatory requirement for educational, employment and other similar government transaction purposes."

Calls for a halt in the no vax, no ride implementation has since snowballed after Pangilinan made the plea to the government to end it as it will only punish the poor.

"Walang puso at parang hindi pinag-isipan ang polisiya na 'yan na dumagdag pa sa paghihirap ng ating mga kababayan," Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan said he hopes other local government units will take a second look at the policy and follow Cebu's firm stance to side with reason and compassion in dealing with the pandemic.

Instead of penalizing and punishing Filipinos, notably the poor ones, Pangilinan said the government should do more to roll out and act better to administer more vaccines on a daily basis.

"The government is not admitting that the core of the problem is the lack of readily available supply of vaccines. There is an extremely limited number of vials of vaccines transported to vaccine sites daily. People are willing to be vaccinated, but the government supply is weak," Pangilinan said.

"Two years into the pandemic, we are still fixing the supply chain system. Yet, the government has no all-out campaign to educate, inform, and communicate to the public why anti-Covid vaccines are important. Parusa at pahirap lang ang alam nilang gawin," Pangilinan said.

Chaos characterized the first day of its implementation in Metro Manila as thousands were denied in buses or jeepneys, including workers and those who have yet to complete their doses.

"Nakita naman natin sa TV na naiyak na iyong isang ginang dahil ayaw siyang pasakayin sa bus papuntang trabaho dahil isa pa lang ang bakuna nya. Iyon pala, kapapanganak lang nya, at dahil December lang sya nagpabakuna, hindi naman nya pwedeng ipilit na bigyan na sya agad ng second dose," Pangilinan said.

"Sa mga ganitong sitwasyon na may lehitimong dahilan naman ang ating mga kababayan kung bakit hindi pa sila fully vaccinated, hindi sagot ang isang marahas na polisiya," he added.

On Wednesday, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III clarified that workers are exempted from the no vax, no ride policy. He also apologized for the confusion over the rollout of the policy.

You just read:

Pro-poor ang magaling na desisyon ni Cebu Gov. Gwen na ibasura ang 'no vax, no ride' policy: Pangilinan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.