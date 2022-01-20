40% of Employers not yet Paid Contributions, FSS Reminds Employers and Residents to Make their Payments as Early as Possible

MACAU, January 20 - As of 19 January, about 10000 employers have not yet paid the obligatory system contributions for their employees to the Social Security System for the fourth quarter of 2021, accounting for about 40% of the total number of employers required to pay contributions. It is expected that the flow of people at the service points will increase towards the end of the month. In order to improve efficiency, the Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) calls on employers and residents to make more use of the electronic channels to pay contributions or to use the appointment service.

January is the contribution month for the fourth quarter of 2021 for the Social Security System. According to the law, employers are required to pay contributions for their local long-term employees within the month, and they must pay a late payment interest and a fine if they are late to pay. If a non-resident worker is hired, the employer must pay the employment fee for the non-resident worker as well. If there is no change in the employment situation of local long-term employees during the quarter, or the employee data has been submitted within the specified period, employers who use the electronic filing service may use the electronic payment options such as the AutoPay, online banking or ATMs of the nine designated banks (including Bank of China Macau Branch, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) Ltd., Banco Comercial de Macau, Tai Fung Bank, Banco Nacional Ultramarino, OCBC Wing Hang Bank, Macau Chinese Bank, Luso International Banking Limited and Delta Asia Bank) or the BOC EXPRESS, for the payment of relevant contributions, and the employment fee for non-resident workers. If there is no change in the employment situation of local long-term employees during the quarter, other employers may also pay their contributions at Municipal Affairs Bureau’s Public Services Centres and sub-stations, or at the service counters of the nine designated banks.

Beneficiaries of the arbitrary system may also pay contributions at the self-service machines with FSS’s logo, or the payment counters, AutoPay or online banking of the nine designated banks above, the BOC EXPRESS, Municipal Affairs Bureau’s Public Services Centres and sub-stations, or a service point of the FSS, using their Macao SAR Resident ID Card numbers. In case of late payment of contributions, the outstanding contributions cannot be paid unless contributions are paid with a late payment interest, within two months after the expiration of the statutory time limit.

The FSS calls on employers, and beneficiaries of arbitrary system who have already applied for the use of electronic filing service to use electronic payment options as much as possible to make their payment . Where necessary to visit a service point in person, residents are also recommended to use the appointment service and get a ticket number online. For more information, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.