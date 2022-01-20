Cross-border teachers and students suspend returning to Macao for classes, schools can start Spring Festival holiday earlier, conditions permitting

MACAU, January 20 - With the continuous development of the epidemic situation in Zhuhai, the number of control areas increased yesterday. In order to cooperate on the epidemic prevention measures, after communicating with the health department, it is believed that further reducing cross-border teachers’ and students’ commute between Zhuhai and Macao will have a positive impact on reducing the risk of the epidemic and help with the overall epidemic prevention. Therefore, the DSEDJ announced that cross-border teachers and students of tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools will not return to Macao for classes temporarily from January 21 (Friday) until the end of the Spring Festival holiday.

At the same time, the DSEDJ has received inquiries from several schools, indicating that after the completion of exams this week, they will be able to start the Spring Festival holiday earlier. After analysis, it is considered that about 80% of the non-tertiary education schools will finish term exams within this week and can have Spring Festival holiday earlier, which will not have a big impact on the school’s overall curriculum arrangement throughout the year. For parents who have difficulty taking care of their children, schools can provide friendly measures for students in grade three and below. As for the remaining 20% of the schools that still have exam arrangements for next week, they have the discretion to continue the exams, or to start the Spring Festival holiday earlier and defer the exams.

As for the tertiary education institutions in Macao, it is currently not the exam period. Starting from today until the beginning of next week, the institutions will begin the Spring Festival holiday. They will also adjust their arrangements according to their own circumstances, including adjusting face-to-face classes to online teaching or start the Spring Festival holiday earlier than scheduled.