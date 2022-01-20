Measures for teaching staff of tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools, college students to enter campus

MACAU, January 20 - At present, all tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools are implementing the “Guidelines on COVID-19 Vaccination and Nucleic Acid Testing for Staff,” issued by the health department. The relevant guidelines were updated on January 5. The DSEDJ issued a notice to tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools on January 19 to inform them that from February 21, 2022, all faculty members, college students, school teachers and staff must present proof of completing 2 doses of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccine 14 days ago, when entering the campus. Those who were not fully vaccinated 14 days ago (receiving 2 doses of mRNA vaccines or Inactivated vaccines in the primary series) need to take nucleic acid test every 7 days. Private continuing education institutions and private supplementary education support centers should also start to implement the above-mentioned guidelines on the same day. In addition, teaching staff and college students who hold a "Physician Evaluation Certificate of Unsuitability for Novel Coronavirus Vaccination" issued by the Health Bureau can make an appointment for a free nucleic acid testing service through the following link of the Health Bureau: https://app.ssm.gov.mo/certifiedunvaccinaternabook.

In order to protect the health and safety of teachers and students, the DSEDJ once again calls on all eligible teaching staff and students to be vaccinated or to complete 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.