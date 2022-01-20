Macao Public Library under the Cultural Affairs Bureau launches the 29th issue of Books and the City

MACAU, January 20 - The 29th issue of Books and the City, published by the Macao Public Library under the Cultural Affairs Bureau, is now available to the public. Themed “Why We Started to Read”, this issue of Books and the City interviewed four book lovers in different capacities to share their views on reading.

In this issue, the “Library Portrait” focuses on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and features an interview with the Director of the Shenzhen Library, Zhang Yan, who shared her in-depth interpretation from multiple perspectives regarding the cooperation between libraries in Shenzhen and Macao and the role and functions of library exhibitions. The “Library Handbook” introduces the workshop titled “Whisper with Plants — Cyanotype Workshop” held in the Sir Robert Ho Tung Library, in which participants can appreciate the beauty of the harmony and symbiosis of human beings and nature while creating their cyanotype prints and reading nature-themed picture books together. The “Author’s Say” brings the book entitled Sipping tea, Savouring the STRAY BIRDS, translated and published by an amateur author Chen Jin Huo, who shares his love of Tagore’s poetry and how he spent more than a decade reading and understanding the poems to self-publish the book. The section “New Launch” introduces a rich variety of new books, movies, music and magazines. In addition, this issue also features 10 brief yet insightful book reviews in Chinese, Portuguese and English.

A total of 3,000 copies of Books and the City are available free of charge at all branch libraries under the Cultural Affairs Bureau, tertiary education institutions, Tap Seac Gallery and several bookstores, as well as cultural and art spaces in Macao. The past 28 issues are also available on the Macao Public Library website at www.library.gov.mo.