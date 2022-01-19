Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Announce Historic Investment in Delaware’s Water Infrastructure

DELAWARE, January 19 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Tom Carper, Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) celebrated the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps)’ plan to invest $51.5 million in fiscal year 2022 on improvements to Delaware’s ports and waterways. This is made possible by the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law on November 15, 2021.

“The Corps’ investments are critical to the economy of Delaware,” said Sen. Carper, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. “With our abundance of 5-star beaches and important waterways, the Corps is an essential partner in the First State’s water resources infrastructure. That’s why we fought for historic funding for the Corps as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The continued operation and needed repairs of these projects are just the tip of the iceberg in building a stronger economy in the First State that is more resilient to threats like climate change.”

“Delaware’s ports and waterways are absolutely critical to sustaining the strength of our nation. Through national and international trade, our waterways connect us to the rest of the world and help bolster our state’s economy exponentially,” said Sen. Coons. “As we continue to use resources from the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, I’m optimistic that we will produce high-quality, good-paying jobs, while putting the revitalization of our state on the forefront.”

“Investing in our state’s water infrastructure is vitally important to the well-being of our state,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester. “I’m thrilled that over $51 million secured through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be used to fund four major water infrastructure projects in Delaware including repairs and improvements at our historic beaches and waterways. This is another exciting example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping our state make long-overdue investments to our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs, and spurring economic growth.”

HOW DELAWARE BENEFITS:

Delaware will benefit from $51.5 million in fiscal year 2022 for the repair and operations of four major water infrastructure projects. These key projects include:

$250,000 for repairing and stabilizing the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse. Located in Delaware Bay, the lighthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places.

for repairing and stabilizing Located in Delaware Bay, the lighthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places. $43.8 million for finishing and repairing the Indian River Inlet . The navigation channel at Indian River Inlet provides the local Coast Guard Station with its sole access point to the Atlantic Ocean.

for finishing and repairing . The navigation channel at Indian River Inlet provides the local Coast Guard Station with its sole access point to the Atlantic Ocean. $3.2 million for replacing contaminated waterway infrastructure and stabilizing the Intracoastal Waterway between the Delaware River and the Chesapeake Bay (C&D Canal) . The C&D Canal system connects the Port of Baltimore to the ports of Wilmington (DE), Philadelphia, and northern trade routes.

for replacing contaminated waterway infrastructure and stabilizing . The C&D Canal system connects the Port of Baltimore to the ports of Wilmington (DE), Philadelphia, and northern trade routes. $3.8 million for completing maintenance dredging along the Intracoastal Waterway from Rehoboth Bay to Delaware Bay (Lewes and Rehoboth Canal). The Lewes and Rehoboth Canal is a shallow-draft navigation project utilized by both commercial and recreational users.

###