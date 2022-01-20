Prime Ministers of Lithuania and Sweden discuss the pandemic, security in the region

LITHUANIA, January 20 - On 19 January, Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė had a phone call with Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson to discuss strengthening of bilateral relationship, security situation in the region, management of the pandemic, and challenges posed by surging energy prices and disruptions in global supply chains.

Sweden is Lithuania’s strategic trading partner and largest investor. The Lithuanian Prime Minister expressed her determination to further develop and deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the call, assessments were exchanged on the economic situation, management of the COVID-19 pandemic, and stimulation of economic recovery.

The Prime Ministers also discussed challenges posed by soaring energy prices and global supply chain disruptions.

The Lithuanian Prime Minister emphasised Russia’s destabilising actions in mobilising troops on the border with Ukraine, deploying military forces in Belarus, and pursuing military escalation. According to the Head of Government, the unanimity of all countries in the region and strong deterrence are more important than ever. As stressed by Šimonytė, Sweden is one of NATO’s closest partners and its contribution is especially important in strengthening security in the region.

The Prime Minister thanked Sweden for its support in responding to the hybrid attack by the Lukashenko regime that had instrumentalised illegal migration flows.

Šimonytė invited the Prime Minister of Sweden to pay a visit to Lithuania.