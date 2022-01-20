Aircraft Parts Market Emerging Technology, Industry Valuation, Innovation, and Business Solution for Growing Companies

global aircraft parts market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft parts are essential to the operation of an aircraft. These components are manufactured using the most advanced technologies. The components used to build aircraft are categorized according to their functionalities. These parts must be corrosion resistant and flexible. They must also be durable and able to withstand the stresses of use and service. A number of manufacturers and dealers are offering the best-quality products.

The global aircraft parts market was valued at US$ 537.04 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 826.01 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2021 and 2028.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Increasing demand for aircraft parts is expected to propel growth of the global aircraft parts market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, Korea Aerospace Industries Co. received a US$ 152 million deal to supply parts and maintenance services to the T-50 trainer jets operated by the Korean military.



𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Globally, as of 5:51pm CET, 16 December 2021, there have been 271,376,643 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,324,969 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 16 December 2021, a total of 8,337,664,456 vaccine doses have been administered. The pandemic has reduced public air traffic, which may impact the demand for new aircraft in civil aviation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

➡ Major players operating in the global aircraft parts market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in November 2021,

➡ The Saudi Advanced Technologies Company partnered with Honeywell to manufacture and export a variety of spare parts to Honeywell Aerospace in the U.S, Europe and Asia.

➡ Major players operating in the global aircraft parts market are also focused on expanding manufacturing capabilities to enhance their market share. For instance, in September 2021, Lockheed Martin announced plans to use its facility in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to manufacture parts for new F-16 aircraft.

𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒔 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒍𝒖𝒅𝒆:-

◘ Airbus Group

◘ Alcoa Corporation

◘ Arconic Corporation

◘ Boeing

◘ Bombardier Inc.

◘ Collins Aerospace

◘ Elbit Systems Ltd.

◘ Teijin

◘ Lockheed Martin Corporation

◘ Triumph Group Inc.



𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

The dynamics of the Aircraft Parts industry are addressed in depth in order to offer investors specific knowledge about the Aircraft Parts market in order to help them make important decisions. The Aircraft Parts market has been subjected to primary and secondary analysis in order to provide more detailed information. Major changes in the Aircraft Parts market are unlikely to occur, and the market's performance in many regions is carefully examined. The report goes into great detail about the geographic study, segment analysis, and role of major stakeholders. The research also includes a COVID 19 impact evaluation on the Aircraft Parts market.

𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:-

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary research (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The research includes a complete SWOT analysis to assist readers to gain a better understanding of the current status of the market, as well as the prognosis for market segments and the industry's competitive landscape. The strengths and weaknesses, along with the risks and opportunities concerning the Aircraft Parts Market.

