High-level disinfection is traditionally characterised as the total removal of all microorganisms from an instrument, with the exception of a few bacterial spores. Previously, high-level disinfection (e.g., glutaraldehyde) was recommended for mouthpieces and spirometry tubes, but cleaning the inside surfaces of spirometers was thought superfluous. In September 2015, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved sterilants and high-level disinfectants with broad claims for processing reusable medical and dental devices, including peracetic acid for device sterilisation, glutaraldehyde and isopropanol for device sterilisation, hydrogen peroxide for no indication for device sterilisation, and ortho-phthaladehyde for no indication for device sterilisation.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

STERIS, Microchem Laboratory, EcoFMR.Com, Altapure, Metrex Research, LLC, Rentokil Initial plc, and Advance Sterilization Products (ASP)

Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in numerous countries throughout the world has had a financial impact on enterprises of all types. The private healthcare sector is one of the areas where the pandemic has had a significant impact. COVID-19 has had a three-fold influence on the economy: directly influencing production and demand, causing distribution channel disruptions, and having a financial impact on firms and financial markets. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) developed disinfection guidelines in April 2021 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Consider the type of surface and how often it is touched while cleaning it on a regular basis. In general, the higher the number of people who touch the surface, the greater the danger of infection. Cleaning high-touched surfaces at least once a day should be a top priority.

Clean high-touched surfaces at least once a day, or as often as is judged to be necessary. Pens, counters, shopping carts, tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, stair rails, elevator buttons, desktops, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets, and sinks are examples of high-touched surfaces.

Ascertain that cleaning staff is properly trained in the use of cleaning (and disinfecting, if necessary) materials. After cleaning, wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. After removing the gloves, wash your hands quickly. Hands should always be washed with soap and water if they are obviously filthy. If soap and water aren't accessible and your hands aren't obviously dirty, apply an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol and then wash with soap and water as soon as possible.

