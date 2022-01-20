Population Health Management Market Size US$ 184.51 Bn by 2030
The population health management market size is expected to be worth around US$ 184.51 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 28.79 billion in 2020 with a growing CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2030.
/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Announced Report on “Population Health Management Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2021 – 2030”.
The growth of population health management market is driven by the rising demand for solutions supporting value-based care delivery by healthcare industry players, the increased demand for effective disease management strategies, increasing ageing population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
Get the Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1091
The population health management system is one that keeps track of patient data. Any hospital has to know about a patient’s medical history. The population health management system aids in the collection and storage of controllable patient data. It’s a business intelligence platform that makes patient management a simple process. In many sectors, technological use is quickly increasing. As a result, the organization’s efficiency is improving. The patient information is disorganized in several areas. It causes lots of new issues in the healthcare industry.
Regional Snapshot
Asia-Pacific is the largest segment for population health management market in terms of region.The medical tourism is the fastest growing industry in the Asia-Pacific region. The fastest growing market for population health management is due to high acceptance rate.
North America region is the fastest growing region in the population health management market. The population health management systems will be in high demand as a result of exceptional reimbursement practices. The biggest contributor in the population health management market is the U.S.
Report Scope of the Population Health Management Market
|Report Highlights
|Details
|Market Size in 2020
|US$ 28.79 Billion
|Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030
|20.5
|%
|Largest Revenue Holder
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Companies Covered
|Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, Optum, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Enli Health Intelligence, eClinicalWorks, McKesson Corporation, Medecision, Advisory Board, Welltok
Report Highlights
- Based on the mode of delivery, the web-based medical service segment dominated the global population health management market in 2020 with highest market share. By connecting human population data to this platform, the fundamental goal of the web-based medical service technology is to increase the credibility of the medical services.
- Based on the end user, the healthcare providers segment dominated the global population health management market in 2020 with highest market share. The healthcare providers are medical experts who advise patients and offer them with diagnostic and treatment services, such as medicine, in order to help them recover from illnesses.
Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1091
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Integration of information technology solutions
The use of a population health management system aids in both clinical care and revenue generation. As a result, health-care providers are widely embracing the system. Furthermore, a variety of tools are available, each with a unique function in a variety of care settings. These tools aid in the collection of data and in the leveraging of healthcare finances for patients, payers, and insurers. The penetration of information technology solutions, particularly in business intelligence and data analytics, has been a key factor in the market's advancement. The integration of information technology solutions allows the car provider to remotely monitor patients, collect data, and store data. These factors are likely to fuel the global population health management market's expansion.
Restraints
High cost of infrastructural investments
The population health management industry is a capital-intensive one. The majority of healthcare providers around the world currently lack adequate infrastructure, which includes technology, staff, data, and other resources to manage complex healthcare cases. Providers must heavily invest in infrastructure development to manage an entire population. Investments are needed in IT infrastructure to increase storage and processing capabilities. To ensure patient participation and health information exchange, web-based and mobile tools, such as Android and iOS apps, must be developed. Thus, the high cost of infrastructural investments is hindering the growth of the population health management market during the forecast period.
Opportunities
Rising prevalence of chronic disorders
The prevalence of chronic illness is a major driving force in the population health management market. Patients seek treatment for chronic illnesses in hospitals. In chronic illness cases, there is a strong need for patient record management and monitoring. The demand for high-quality care has risen in recent years as a result of chronic illness. As a result; the rising prevalence of chronic disorders is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global population health management market during the forecast period.
Challenges
Lack of data management capacity
In the global population health management market, a lack of data handling capacity in the health business is a serious challenge. There is now only one small health organization capable of managing information of patients. The health industry’s lack of data management expertise is a major concern. It has a potential to slow down the implementation of the population health management systems. Inefficient patient data storage might be caused by a lack of information technology capabilities. Thus, lack of data management capacity is a major challenge for the growth of the global population health management market.
Browse more healthcare industry research reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/healthcare
Market Segmentation
By Product
- Services
- Software
By Mode of Delivery
- Web Based
- On Premise
- Cloud -Based
By End-Use
- Providers
- Payers
- Employer Group
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of the World
Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents
Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1091
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333
About Us
Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.
For Latest Update Follow Us:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/
https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/
https://twitter.com/Precedence_R