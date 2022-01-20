Why are Livestock Diets and Specialty Pet Foods Incorporating Tocotrienols Vitamin E - Fact.MR Study
250 Pages Tocotrienols Vitamin E Market Survey by Fact MR
The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Tocotrienols Vitamin E. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Tocotrienols Vitamin E Market across various industries and regions.
Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- anticipates the market for Tocotrienols Vitamin E to yield an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 673 Mn across the 2021-2031 assessment period. Consumers are largely inclined towards consuming tocopherol Tocotrienols Vitamin E products, expected to create an opportunity worth US$ 531 Mn until 2031.
During the 2016-2020 historical period, sales of Tocotrienols Vitamin E product expanded at a rate of 4%. As of 2021, the market is anticipated to clock US$ 2 Bn, amid increased intake of naturally sourced vitamins as well as rising consumption of functional foods and beverages. Sales further inclined amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, given its antioxidant, immunomodulation and natural barriers enhancement characteristics.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Tocotrienols Vitamin E market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Tocotrienols Vitamin E
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Tocotrienols Vitamin E, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Tocotrienols Vitamin E Market.
Key Segments Covered
Type
Tocopherol Tocotrienols Vitamin E Products
Tocotrienol Tocotrienols Vitamin E Products
Source
Naturally-sourced Tocotrienols Vitamin E
Synthetically-sourced Tocotrienols Vitamin E
Application
Tocotrienols Vitamin E for Dietary Supplements
Tocotrienols Vitamin E for Animal Feed
Tocotrienols Vitamin E for Food & Beverages
Tocotrienols Vitamin E for Cosmetics
Tocotrienols Vitamin E for Other Applications
Competitive landscape
Prominent manufacturers seek to capitalize on the untapped potential in emerging markets and are expanding their production capabilities to meet the rising demand for Tocotrienols Vitamin E in new regions. Market leaders retain a solid position as a result of significant internationalization of firms through export and trade throughout the world. Some recent developments are as follows:
In June 2021, BASF concluded the sale of its manufacturing site in Kankakee, Illinois, to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners LLC, which includes the associated businesses of vegetable-oil based raw material sterols and natural Tocotrienols Vitamin E products
In January 2019, Koninklijke DSM NV announced a 75/25 joint venture with Nenter & Co Inc., which includes all of the latter’s production and related assets for Tocotrienols Vitamin E.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
Dietary supplements applications to surge at a CAGR of 6% through 2031
By product, tocopherol Tocotrienols Vitamin E to account for 2 out of 5 sales
Tocotrienol consumption to increase, accounting for 2/3rd of global demand
Cosmetics industry to garner a revenue share worth 45% in the Tocotrienols Vitamin E landscape
Sales in the U.S to reach 70 kilo tons by 2026, long-term prospects appear more promising
South Asia expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5%, adding 190 BPS until 2031
“Increasing health consciousness amongst consumers is compelling them to strengthen their existing immune systems, which was accentuated amidst the coronavirus pandemic, leading to an incline in Tocotrienols Vitamin E consumption,” remarks the Fact.MR analyst.
Key Question answered in the survey of Tocotrienols Vitamin E market report:
- How much is the Tocotrienols Vitamin E market worth?
By 2021, the global Tocotrienols Vitamin E market is expected to reach US$ 2 Bn.
- What will be the demand outlook for Tocotrienols Vitamin E?
Over the projection period, the Tocotrienols Vitamin E industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.14%.
- What is currently driving demand for Tocotrienols Vitamin E products?
Increased demand for functional foods & beverages is driving sales of Tocotrienols Vitamin E products
- What was the last 5 years CAGR for Tocotrienols Vitamin E?
According to Fact.MR, Tocotrienols Vitamin E sales expanded by 4% from 2016 to 2020
- Which are some prominent Tocotrienols Vitamin E manufacturers?
ZMC Corporation, BASF SE, Zheijang NHU, and Koninklijke DSM N.V. are the leading players in the market.
More Valuable Insights on Tocotrienols Vitamin E Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Tocotrienols Vitamin E, Sales and Demand of Tocotrienols Vitamin E, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:
