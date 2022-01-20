X Ray Detectors Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2022-2028 | Agfa (Belgium), Analogic Corporation (U.S.)

X Ray Detectors Market

X-ray is one of the most widely used form of medical imaging. X-rays can be used to examine most areas of the body.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X Ray Detectors Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail. As a part of competitive analysis, the analysis study includes through company identification of leading players of the X Ray Detectors Industry.

X Ray Detectors Market report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. One of the objectives of this report is to identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players. Besides, the least competitive market niches with significant growth potential are also identified. For research methodology, secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check, and final review was utilized.

Overview:

X-ray is one of the most widely used form of medical imaging. X-rays can be used to examine most areas of the body. They are mainly used to look at the bones and joints, sometimes used to detect problems affecting soft tissue, such as internal organs. The technology has wide range of applications such as structural imaging of cavities in soft tissues, bones, and metal implants (pre and post operational comparisons).

Technological advances, such as 3D X-rays, introduction of copper wires, fluorescent X-Ray, radiation dose monitoring, and better LED displays, have further expanded the applications of x-rays. Moreover, these advances have revolutionized the x-ray imaging procedure. Advances have increased the usefulness of X-rays for both functional and structural monitoring. X-rays can also study complex body systems and diagnose various diseases.

Drivers:

Growing demand for non-invasive medical imaging is expected to propel growth of the global x-ray detectors market over the forecast period. With the increasing demand for non-invasive medical procedures, the medical applications of X-ray imaging are also increasing with a rapid pace. X-ray imaging has a wide range of medical applications, but not limited to radiography, mammography, dentistry, and the diagnosis of chronic conditions.

As reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of older persons (aged 65 years and above) is projected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050. Thus, with the growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases, the demands for medical imaging is also increasing with a rapid pace.

As reported by the National Health Service (NHS), more than 1.91 million number of X-ray procedures were performed in 2016 in England. Moreover, according to WHO, over 3.6 billion diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, are performed every year around the world. This in turn is also expected to increasing demand for X-ray detectors worldwide.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of detector type:

Flat-panel Detectors (FPDs)

Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors

Line Scan Detectors

Charge-coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor Detectors

On the basis of applications:

Medical

Dental

Security

Others

On the basis of end user:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others

Regional Insights:

North America region is expected to witness robust growth in the global X-ray detectors market due to the rise in adoption of advanced technologies (such as digital X-ray systems), highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, and frequent product launches in the region. For instance, in May 2016, Varian Medical Systems Inc. launched new computer-aided engineering (CAE) software for simplifying the process of designing shielding and radiological protection systems.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the global X-ray detectors market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure in medical device industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players active in the global X-ray detectors market are YXLON International GmbH, Varian Medical System, Thales, Teledyne Dalsa, PerkinElmer, Konica Minolta, Inc., Canon, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Agfa, and Fujifilm Medical Systems, among others.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 X Ray Detectors Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2028

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: X Ray Detectors Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global X Ray Detectors Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global X Ray Detectors (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global X Ray Detectors (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global X Ray Detectors Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America X Ray Detectors Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia X Ray Detectors Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe X Ray Detectors Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia X Ray Detectors Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia X Ray Detectors Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East X Ray Detectors Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa X Ray Detectors Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania X Ray Detectors Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America X Ray Detectors Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in X Ray Detectors Business

Chapter 15 Global X Ray Detectors Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

