Smart Farming Market Demand, Trends, Product Type and Forecast Report 2027

Smart Farming Market Size–USD 12.62 billion in 2019, Smart Farming Market Growth-CAGR of 8.8%, Smart Farming Market Trends–High demand in the automotive sector.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Farming Market is expected to reach USD 24.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The smart farming industry is projected to be powered by factors such as steady population growth, low supply of cultivable land, subsidies from the government, and demand for new and high-quality food. An increasing population is making farmers face tremendous pressure to increase crop production either by making more land available to grow crops or by implementing newer techniques, such as smart farming and vertical farming.

This report on the global Smart Farming market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Smart Farming market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Smart Farming market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Smart Farming market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Smart Farming market.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the global Smart Farming market are Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global Smart Farming Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Smart Farming market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world. The report offers a detailed statistical evaluation and accurate market data, viz., market share, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, consumption, production, and sales.

Key Highlights From The Report

Increased adoption in the automation and control systems, such as GNSS/GPS receivers, guidance, and steering systems, irrigation controllers, has created a demand for the smart farming practice. A surge in the deployment of artificial intelligence and IoT has driven driving the demand for the hardware in the offering segment.

Precision Farming is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need for optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance productivity and crop yield.

Smart greenhouses, equipped with communication technologies and modern sensors, capture and deliver information on the crops and surrounding 24/7. The collected data helps in removing abnormalities and bottlenecks.

Emergen Research has segmented the global SMART FARMING market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Farming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse

Others

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision Farming Application

Livestock Monitoring Application

Precision Aquaculture Application

Smart Greenhouse Application

Precision Forestry Application

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Smart Farming market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Smart Farming market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2017 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Smart Farming market growth worldwide?

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2017 - 2027. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Smart Farming market

The study methodologies used to examine the Orthopedics Devices market for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

Read more details on top companies data for Smart Farming market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/smart-farming-a-savvy-combination-of-technology-and-agriculture

