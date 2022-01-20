Regenerative Therapies Market is expected to reach US$ 45,940.7 Mn by the end of 2027

Regenerative Therapies Market

Regenerative therapies deliver specific types of cells or cell products to diseased tissues or organs to restore tissue and organ function.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Regenerative Therapies Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Regenerative therapy involves the growth and replacement of damaged tissues in the body. It is based on the principle of replacing or growing fresh body tissue. The procedure is suitable for anyone who suffers from pain. In contrast to invasive surgery, which requires an incision and downtime, regenerative therapies are completely natural and are safe for most patients.

The global regenerative therapies market is estimated to account for US$ 10,421.5 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 45,940.7 Mn by the end of 2027

Global Regenerative Therapies Market: Drivers



According to the American Heart Association's Heart and Stroke Statistics 2019 Update, around 48% of all adults in the U.S. suffered from some type of CVD in 2016. Such rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is expected to propel growth of the global regenerative therapies market

Moreover, growing focus on tissue-cell and stem cell research is again projected to support growth of the market. For instance, in March 2020, researchers from Dankook University and Catholic University, South Korea, reported investigation of the types and degrees of physical and psychological discomfort experienced by hematopoietic stem cell donors before, during, and after the donation process.

Allograft held dominant position in the global regenerative therapies market in 2019, accounting for 57.7% share in terms of value, followed by xenograft and alloplast, respectively.

Global Regenerative Therapies Market: Restraints

Factor such as lack of standardized guidelines on tissue and bio-medical engineering is anticipated to restrict growth of the global regenerative therapies market. Lack of standardized guidelines hampers production and approval of regenerative therapies. This in turn increases cost burden of regulatory approval for product makers.

Additionally, high gestation period and time-to-market because of lengthy clinical trials is again projecte to limit growth of the market. A prime pitfall in development of new novel regenerative therapies is lengthy clinical trial process. The process becomes lengthy because of acute dearth in availability of clinical trial subjects, who usually do not want to participate in such trials. Long gestation period often leads to abandonment of clinical trials midway, creating both financial as well as loss of ideas.

Global Regenerative Therapies Market: Opportunities

Development of new regenerative techniques is projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For example, simple hip decompression is a new regenerative technique for patients with early-stage osteonecrosis of the hip. It is a less invasive outpatient procedure in which a surgeon makes a small hole outside the hip and taps into the diseased area.

Acceptance of 3D printing technology in regenerative therapies is projected to support growth of the market. For instance, in February 2020, researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine, U.S. reported investigation of the effects of neural cell integration into the bioprinted skeletal muscle construct to accelerate functional muscle regeneration in vivo.

Market Trends/Key Takeaways

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, there will be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the U.S. Such rise in prevalence of cancer is projected to propel growth of the market.

Regenerative therapies are used for the treatment of various skin diseases. For instance, in March 2020, RenovaCare, Inc., a developer of patented technologies for spraying self-donated stem cells for the regeneration of skin and other organs and tissues, announced that its SkinGun is being used to apply regenerative cells in a preclinical study of new gene therapies, underway at King’s College London.

Regulations

U.S.

HCT/Ps – Two Regulatory Tiers

Tissue (“361 HCT/P”)

Section 361 of PHS Act

Premarket review and approval not required; Product regulated solely under Tissue Regulations to control communicable disease (21 CRF 1271)

Establishment registration and product listing required (21 CRF 1271 -Subpart B)

Therapeutic (“351 HCT/P”)

Sections 351 and 361 of PHS Act, FD and C Act

Product regulated under Tissue Regulations and premarket review requirements (21 CFR Parts 1271, 600, 200, 312, 812(if device))

Regulatory path: can be BIOLOGIC or DEVICE

Global Regenerative Therapies Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players engaged in the global regenerative therapies market include, Shire Pharmaceuticals, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Nuo Therapeutics (Cytomedix Inc.), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., BioStem Life Sciences, Akron Biotechnology, LLC, Organovo Holdings Inc., Orgenesis Inc., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Genzyme, Athersys, Inc., RenovaCare, Inc., and Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Key players are also focused on expanding their capabilities. For instance, in March 2020, Akron Biotechnology, LLC announced its expansion to a second manufacturing facility in the US.

Key players are also focused on adopting collaboration strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2020, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. collaborated with the BIH Center for Regenerative Therapy (BCRT) and the Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies (BeCAT) at Charite’ University of Medicine Berlin for R&D in potential treatment for respiratory and inflammatory intratissue complications caused by covid-19.

