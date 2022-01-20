Smart Temperature Management Market Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 7% by 2023 | Growth Analysis Report

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario:

The global smart temperature management market is expected to reach USD 5 billion by the end of 2023. It can score a 7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Temperature management is vital in providing goods and items at a certain ambient level. The proliferation of the internet and connected devices and its applications in temperature monitoring can assure the quality of goods. The global smart temperature management market report of Market Research Future (MRFR) paints a broad picture on the industry taking into growth factors presently as well as new challenges and opportunities to be available for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact have been analyzed in the report.

Drivers:

Major factors driving market growth are huge need for intramuscular devices, temperature monitoring solutions, and rise of chronic diseases. Temperature management devices are used in preventing neurological damage of patients with cardiac conditions. The need for temperature management in food & service, schools, education, and healthcare sectors can bode well for the market. Rise of connected devices and emergence of the IoT ecosystem and its subsequent adoption for automation of processes can spur its demand. Recently, Digi International acquired SMART Temps, a real-time provider of temperature management solutions.

The supply chain and logistics industry is one of the biggest drivers of the industry owing to food safety laws and their adherence by companies. Consumption of processed foods is likely to drive the demand for smart temperature management as intake of proteins and lean meats take a surge during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the State of Food and Agriculture FAO, more than 14% of food produced is lost in 2019. The management of foods during transit and their continued maintenance in supermarkets can ensure the quality of foods.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. among others. The reason is attributed to the increase in investments for these technological solutions, adoption of these smart temperature management solutions by various domains and low operational cost.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2018-2023. The reason is attributed to presence of large number of electronic manufacturers, increasing government initiatives and the increasing adoption of these solutions by various sectors.

Segments

The global smart temperature management market has been segmented by components, devices, and end-users.

By components, it is segmented into hardware and software.

By devices, it is segmented into convection, conduction, and others.

On the basis of end-users, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, food & beverages, healthcare, and others. Out of these end-users, consumer electronics is expected to grow over the forecast period majorly due to increasing demand by consumers and their changing lifestyles. The healthcare segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. This can be due to the need for such devices to maintain a certain temperature during surgeries. The high rate of transplants can fuel the segment growth till 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global temperature management system market include- API Heat Transfer (U.S.), AI Technology, Inc.(U.S.), Aavid Thermalloy, LLC (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Jaro Thermal (U.S.), LAIRD PLC (U.K.), LORD Corporation (U.S.) and HEATEX AB (U.S.) among others.

Study Objective of Smart Temperature Management Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global smart temperature management market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global smart temperature management market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, device, end-user and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global smart temperature management

