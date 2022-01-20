Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market Size Is Projected to US$ 1,669.4 Million at a CAGR Of 9.4% By 2027 | Beye LLC,
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail. As a part of competitive analysis, the analysis study includes through company identification of leading players of the Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Industry.
Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market Analysis
Ophthalmological viscoelastic instruments play an important part in ophthalmic surgeries like corneal implant surgery, vitreoretinal surgery, glaucoma surgery and cataract surgery. The choice of ophthalmic viscoelastic equipment is depending on the surgical requirements and the surgeon's preferences. The market for ophthalmic viscoelastic devices is likely to grow with innovative device supplies from leading device makers like Site Sciences, Rainer Surgical Group and Bouch & Lomb Inc., which are involved in the manufacturing of ophthalmic devices.
Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market: Drivers
The global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market is likely to grow due to optical dysfunction and increasing prevalence of the disease. For example, according to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, more than 3 million people in the US were diagnosed with glaucoma in January 2019. The National Eye Institute estimates that rate will increase by 58% and reach 4.2 million by 2030.
The damaged cornea is transplanted by corneal tissue that is donated by others in corneal transplant surgery (keratoplasty). The rate of corneal transplant surgeries is increasing notably, which is likely to increase the requirement for ophthalmic viscoelastic devices. For example, according to the Eye Bank Association of America, approximately 85,441 tissues (corneal transplants) were delivered in the US in 2018 for keratoplasty. This rate has increased by 1.4% (84,297) since 2017. Thus, the growing rate of corneal transplant surgeries is likely to increase the global market for ophthalmic viscoelastic devices.
Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market: Restraints
The recall of devices for ophthalmic viscoelastic devices is likely to hinder the global market growth. In November 2014, the USFDA approved Abbott Medical Optics Inc. (AMO) publishes a device cancel notice for the Abbott Healon EndoCoat Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Device developed. The device was cancelled due to the finger grip of the device, that may cause the surgeon's hand to move involuntarily on the surface of the catheter and potentially injure the eye. The cancel of devices owing to mechanical defects in ophthalmic viscoelastic equipment will result in loss of cost and time to the producers and will obstruct the growth of the global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market.
Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market: Regional Analysis
Due to the growing rate of device approvals from the USFDA for marketing devices in North America, it is likely to take the lead in the market. For example, USFDA approved ALCON LABORATORIES’ for their Cellugel (R) Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Device (OVD) in May 2016.
The growing requirement for technologically advanced devices for ophthalmology, as well as the presence of leading manufacturers in the sector like Opttechnics Unlimited and New Micromed International Pvt Ltd, is likely to significantly increase the Asia Pacific ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market in the estimated period. For example, Ophtechnics Unlimited, an Indian company, offers OCXYLON - SODIUM HYALURONATE, an ophthalmic viscosurgical device (OVD).
The size of the global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market was valued at US$ 810.9 million in 2019, and during the estimated period (2019-2027) it is likely to witness a CAGR of 9.4%.
Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market: Competitive Landscape
On the basis of Device Type, the Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market is segmented into:
Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices
Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices
On the basis of Application, the Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market is segmented into:
Cataract Surgery
Glaucoma Surgery
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Corneal Transplantation Surgery
Others
On the basis of Composition, the Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market is segmented into:
Sodium Hyaluronate
Chondroitin Sulphate
Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose
On the basis of End User, the Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market is segmented into:
Ophthalmic Clinics
Hospitals
Academic and Research Institutes
On the basis of Region, the Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market is segmented into:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market: Competitive Landscape
Key players performing in the global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market are Neu Micromed International Pvt. Ltd., Iso Clear (Pty) Ltd., Precision Lens, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, LLC, Beye, Truviz Ophthalmic, Ophtechnics Unlimited, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Rumex International Co., and Johnson & Johnson.
