“Turkish Female Entrepreneur launches ‘Turkish Export Partner’ company”

Ceren Cengiz, an Istanbul based female entrepreneur has launched “Turkish Export Partner” (TEP), bridging Turkish manufacturers with the global business world.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The company is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey and will advise local suppliers and manufacturers to source the best purchasing clients around the globe.

Vice versa it will support international companies to have access to professional and reliable partners in the Turkish-, but also further emerging markets.

“In my opinion Turkey is one of best markets to have access to excellent manufacturers with competitive prices. My vision is to bridge Turkey as an emerging market with saturated markets like Europe and the US”, stated Ceren Cengiz, Chairwoman and Founder of Turkish Export Partner.

Ms Cengiz has more than a decade of corporate experience in the international trade industry, which enables the company to leverage the founders knowledge and global spanning network.

Together with a diversified international team and a global network of partners, Turkish Export Partner (TEP) is helping its customers to capitalize on unique resources and creating sustainable business channels.

Some of the services include:

- market research and monitoring

- company and product diligence

- representation (fairs and events)

- marketing support

- strategy support

- local concierge services (accommodation, mobility, facilities …)

Turkish Export Partners is intending to expand its office presence later this year into Europe and the US as well.