Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material Market to Surpass US$ 8.5 Bn Backed By Favorable Support from Government – Fact.MR
Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material Market across various industries and regions.
Global Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material market is estimated to be valued US$ 5,012 Million by 2019 end and is forecast to witness a significant growth of around 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Key driving factor in global Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material market comes from an increasing number of wind power projects worldwide.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material Market.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation and sales in Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material market across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.
Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material Market Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, application and key regions.
Type
Fiber
Glass Fiber
Carbon Fiber
Other
Resin
Epoxy
Polyester
Polyurethane
Vinyl Ester
Others
Application
Wind Blades
Nacelles
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Market Players Focused On Inorganic Growth
Global Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material market is moderately fragmented in nature. Prominent players with established market presence in global Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material market are
Global players in market have targeted acquisitions and mergers as a key strategy for future development.
For Instance, In October 2018, Gurit Holding (Switzerland) acquired all shares in JSB Group (Denmark) for US$ 72 Mn. JSB group is one of the key players in core material kits for wind turbine blades.
This strategic move has enhanced Gurit’s value chain and will allow the company to offer wind energy OEMs a full solution of structural core materials, core material kits and wind turbine blade molds. Likewise, in April 2017, Siemens concluded the merger of its wind power business with Gamesa.
Key Takeaways of Global Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material Market
Global Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material market is forecast to add 1.8X more value in 2029 in comparison with 2019, registering an absolute opportunity of around US$ 3.5 Bn during forecast period
Fiber type Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material have accounted for over 3/4th of the market share as these materials are mainly used in producing wind turbines
Glass fiber accounted for largest market share in fiber type segment with the capability to offer high efficiency in wind power operations
Based on application, wind blades have maintained their supremacy in the Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material market in 2019, as Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material in wind blades have been replacing conventional materials such as aluminum and steel.
East Asia is poised to remain a prominent hub for wind power systems worldwide, which has resulted in high demand for wind turbines materials. East Asia accounts for around 1/3rd of market share in 2019
Global market for Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material is fairly fragmented in nature, with Siemens AG, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., Reliance Industries limited as some of the notable players.
“With a high growth trend observed in wind power generation, Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material manufacturers are focusing on the expanded portfolio in developed as well as unexplored regions.” says the Fact.MR analyst
Key Question answered in the survey of Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material market report:
- Which segment is expected to witness significant demand for wind turbines materials market in future?
Fiber type Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material have accounted for over 3/4th of the market share as these materials are mainly used in producing wind turbines
- Which are the dominant countries in the global market for Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material?
East Asia is poised to remain a prominent hub for wind power systems worldwide, which has resulted in high demand for wind turbines materials. East Asia accounts for around 1/3rd of market share in 2019
More Valuable Insights on Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material, Sales and Demand of Wind Turbine Glass Fiber Material, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
