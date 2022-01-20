Vascular Grafts Market - Rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases is expected to boost growth of Market

Vascular Grafts Market

Vascular Grafts are medical devices used to bypass the infected or diseased blood vessels.

Overview:

A vascular graft is a surgical procedure that redirects blood flow from one area of the body to another by reconnecting the blood vessels. Vascular grafts are medical devices used to replace injured blood vessels, arteries, and veins and to substitute hard blood vessels or valves. These grafts can be synthetic, semi-synthetic, or taken from the patient’s body.

Vascular grafts are widely used to treat cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). It is most commonly done to bypass a complete or partial blockage in an artery to improve blood flow to the organ supplied by the diseased artery. Grafts are taken from the patient's body and inserted surgically at the required site to bypass diseased or damaged blood vessels. Factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking, and atherosclerosis lead to chronic heart disease, in turn is expected to increase the demand for safe and effective treatment. Bypass surgery is performed to treat coronary artery disease, heart attack, angina pectoris, and multiple heart artery blockage.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases around the world is expected to augment the growth of global vascular grafts market during the forecast period. For instance, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 8.5 million Americans were suffering from peripheral arterial diseases, accounting for around US$ 21 billion every year.

Age is also a risk factor for coronary artery diseases. According to American Heart Association (AHA), around 44 million people in the United States (aged 60 years and more) had coronary artery diseases in 2015. Moreover, according to the same source, around 92 million in the U.S. were suffering from cardiovascular diseases in 2017. This in turn is expected to boost growth of the global vascular grafts market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, as reported by the National Health Service (NHS), every year, more than 20,000 coronary bypass surgeries are performed in England. This in attributed to the high prevalence of chronic cardiovascular diseases and increasing demand for safe and effective treatment.

Factors such as unhealthy lifestyle, high prevalence of heart diseases and diabetes, and growing geriatric population worldwide is expected to drive growth of the global vascular grafts market.

Restraints:

Complications in the bypass surgery, such as stroke, arrhythmias, and bleeding, are expected to hinder growth of the global vascular grafts market.

Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type:

Endovascular Stent Graft

Hemodialysis Access Graft

Bypass Graft

Peripheral Vascular Graft

By Application:

Coronary Artery Disease

Vascular Occlusion

Renal Failure

Aneurysm

By Material:

Synthetic

Biological

Biosynthetic

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Regional Insights:

North America region is expected to witness significant growth in the global vascular grafts market due to the increasing prevalence cardiovascular disease, growing geriatric population, and the presence of skilled medical professionals in the region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness robust growth in the global vascular grafts market due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, increasing awareness among people about heart diseases, and improving healthcare facilities in the region, especially in India.

For instance, in 2015, about 30 million people in India were suffering from heart disease and this number is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players active in the global vascular grafts market are Heart Medical Europe BV, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc., Artegraft, Medtronic Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Vascutek Ltd, and Terumo Medical Corporation.

