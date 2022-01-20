Smart Watch Market Analysis, Revenue, Growth and Global Industry Outlook By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Watch market size is expected to reach USD 95.78 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 19.1%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.

A smart watch is a wearable computing device that is capable of performing various activities such as making/receiving calls, messaging, fitness tracking, internet connectivity, weather updates, GPS tracking when paired with smartphones. These smart watches are often used by fitness enthusiasts to keep a track of their exercises and daily activities and can also be used to play music or games and track health of the patient in real-time. In addition, factors such as rising per capita income, increasing incidences of various diseases, improving standard of living of people across the globe, and rapid growth in digitalization are boosting global market growth. Moreover, various market players are investing in research and development to develop advanced products with additional features such as sturdy and lightweight.

This report on the global Smart watch market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Smart watch market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Smart watch market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Smart watch market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Smart watch market.

major players operating in the smart watch market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies, Motorola, and Polar Electro Oy.

The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global Smart Watch Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Smart watch market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the global Smart watch market. The report offers a detailed statistical evaluation and accurate market data, viz., market share, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, consumption, production, and sales.

Key Highlights from The Report

Among the product type, the standalone segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for smart watches with SIM cards that can receive calls and send text messages without being connected to smartphones and high usage of standalone smart watches by people engaged in outdoor activities such as travelling or hiking are key factors boosting segment revenue growth.

Based on the operating system, the iOS segment is expected to account for significant revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as rising disposable income, high adoption of iOS devices, and availability of advanced iOS operating systems such as RTOS or WatchOS for smart watches.

Among the application segments, the personal assistance segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rising health awareness, increasing adoption of smart devices and high usage of voice-recognition virtual assistants for monitoring daily activities are key factors boosting segment growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Watch market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Extension

Classical

Standalone

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Android

Windows

iOS

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Wellness

Sports

Personal Assistance

Health

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Smart watch market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Smart watch market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2018 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Smart watch market growth worldwide?

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2018 - 2028. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Smart Watch market

