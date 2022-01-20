Specimen Retrieval Bag Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 371.4 Mn at a CAGR of 4.8% Till 2027 | Johnson & Johnson,

Specimen Retrieval Bag

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specimen Retrieval Bag Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail. As a part of competitive analysis, the analysis study includes through company identification of leading players of the Specimen Retrieval Bag Industry.

Induced pleats in a specimen retrieval bag can help improve the bag's closure. These pleats create alternate sections of increased and decreasing stiffness, which forces the filled specimen retrieval bag 75 to fold. Depending on the design, the angle of the fold between the diagonal fold lines and the open end may be anywhere between one degree and ninety degrees.

The opening mechanism of the specimen retrieval bag is another important design feature to consider. Some bags are automatically opened after being inserted into the abdomen, while others require two graspers to hold the edges of the bag to release the material.

The global specimen retrieval bag market was valued at US$ 244.7 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Global Specimen Retrieval Bag Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for products is expected to propel growth of the global specimen retrieval bag market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2017, LaproSurge signed an agreement with NHS to supply its minimally invasive surgery products such as scissors, instruments, retrieval bags, trocars, and 3mm instruments for laparoscopic surgery.

Moreover, increasing prevalence of hernia is also expected to propel growth of the global specimen retrieval bag market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, Prevalence and risk factors for abdominal wall hernia in the general Russian population’, published in May 2019, abdominal wall hernias were found in 20.9% of population.

Market Trends

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global specimen retrieval bag market, owing to high expenditure in treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For instance, according to a study published in Gastroenterology Journal, 2018, the total expenses for treatment of abdominal hernia accounted around US$ 6,762 Mn in the U.S. in 2015.

Moreover, high prevalence of colon, pancreatic, and other cancers is also expected to aid in growth of the market in the region. For instance, according to a study published in Gastroenterology Journal, 2018, around 139,773 new cases of colon and 46,477 of pancreatic cancer was estimated in the U.S. in 2014.

Global Specimen Retrieval Bag Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global specimen retrieval bag market include, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cooper Surgical, Inc., GENICON Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LaproSurge, Medtronic, plc, Purple Surgical, and Teleflex Incorporated.

Global Specimen Retrieval Bag Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global specimen retrieval bag market are focused on adopting various marketing strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in June 2017, LaproSurge presented its portfolio at the Africa Health exhibition held in South Africa.

Global Specimen Retrieval Bag Market: Segmentation

On the basis of bag size, the global specimen retrieval bag market is segmented into:

• 5mm

• 10mm

• 15mm

• 25mm

On the basis of product type, the global specimen retrieval bag market is segmented into:

• Detachable

• Non-detachable

On the basis of application, the global specimen retrieval bag market is segmented into:

• Gynecology

• Urology

• Gastrointestinal Surgery

• Others

On the basis of end user, the global specimen retrieval bag market is segmented into:

• Hospital

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Nursing Homes

On the basis of region, the global specimen retrieval bag market is segmented into:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

