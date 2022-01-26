Wisp to Make its Products More Affordable During Safe Sex Month

Just in time for Safe Sex month, an industry leader in providing budget-friendly telehealth is providing a special deal.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with wisp, Inc. are proud to announce today that it is making its Harmonizing Lube more affordable during Safe Sex Month.

“February is Safe Sex Month and we'll be offering users a special promotion on wisp's Harmonizing Lube - three bottles for the price of two,” said Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc.

The special promotion starts on Jan. 26.

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

Harmonizing Lube, according to Swartz, is silicone-based to reduce friction and make sex easier, more pleasurable, and more fun — without any leftover stickiness.

“Our formula is fragrance-free, condom-safe, hypoallergenic, and non-irritating to sensitive skin,” Swartz said, before adding,

The timing of wisp’s offering a special deal on its Harmonizing Lube during Safe Sex Month could prove to have perfect timing. According to a recent study, there are 3.2 million unintended pregnancies each year in the U.S., and 52 percent of respondents to the study say they do not use protection when having sex.

“Lube up before getting down,” Swartz stressed. “Our formula is fragrance-free, condom-safe, hypoallergenic, and non-irritating to sensitive skin. Plus, it keeps its slip in water and will help maintain your natural pH balance, so your post-sex glow isn’t interrupted by annoying irritation.”

For more information, please visit https://hellowisp.com/learn/about-wisp and https://hellowisp.com/blog.

###

About Wisp

Wisp offers budget-friendly telehealth access for primary care, prescription medication, and natural remedies to all humans regardless of health insurance. No waiting rooms, huge Urgent Care bills, jumping through hoops, or feeling embarrassed when you just need to see a doctor.

Contact Details:

2448 Great Highway, #9

San Francisco CA, 94116

United States