Medical Commode Market Detailed In New Research Report 2022 | Medline Industries, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Commode Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail. As a part of competitive analysis, the analysis study includes through company identification of leading players of the Medical Commode Industry.

Medical Commode Market report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. One of the objectives of this report is to identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players. Besides, the least competitive market niches with significant growth potential are also identified. For research methodology, secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check, and final review was utilized.

Use of medical commode People or patients who have recently undergone surgery is physically handicapped, bedridden, and disabled. Furthermore, commodes are used when it's difficult to travel to the rest room or to support the rest room. Commodes can include or without wheels. Most medical commodes are designed to be easy to wash and enhance the patient's utility, patient experience, and luxury. looking on these factors, medical commodes count folding commodes, rolling commodes, bariatric commodes, and bedside commodes. Most bedsides are designed to seem like commode chairs, but they also function toilets.

Bedside commodes are generally placed at bedside for the convenience of individuals who cannot walk fast within the bathroom. they are available in a very kind of styles, colours, and models. they're portable and might go along with you to different rooms. The increased efficiency of the medical commode helps in its growth in emerging markets.

After bariatric surgery, patients spend a mean of two to 5 days within the hospital or spend longer just in case of complications. Patients undergoing laparoscopic bariatric surgery usually have a shorter hospital stay. Furthermore, during hospital stays and at-home recovery, healthcare professionals recommend patients use a medical commode for private hygiene.

Global Medical Commode Market: Drivers

Medical commodes utilized by physically handicapped people or patients are mostly designed to manoeuvre physically handicapped people easily and move them from one place to a different with the assistance of attendees or by self-driving. Furthermore, the wheelchair design was developed as an integrated solution within the basic wheelchair model with a commode design to facilitate defecation for the sick and elderly.

Moreover, the growing number of physically challenged populations worldwide is probably going to guide to the expansion of the worldwide medical commode market during the estimated period. as an example, per the globe Health Organization (WHO) 2019; About 15% of the world's population lives with some type of disability, of which 2-4% have significant functional difficulties. Furthermore, consistent with the American Community Survey (ACS), an annual survey conducted by the US Census Bureau, the overall percentage of individuals with disabilities within the US in 2016 was 12.8%.

Global Medical Commode Market: Key Takeaways

The growing number of individuals choosing bariatric surgery worldwide is probably going to steer to the expansion of the worldwide medical commode market within the coming future. as an example, in step with the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) in June 2018; An estimated 228,000 bariatric surgeries were performed within the US in 2017. Moreover, there has been a 29% reduction in patient' healthcare costs for patients full of obesity after bariatric surgery, which is related to a discount or complete disappearance of obesity-related comorbidities. This factor results in a rise in bariatric surgery worldwide.

People with obesity or BMI≥30 have a 50-100% increased risk of premature death compared to those with a healthy weight. Furthermore, the growing trend of the obese population towards bariatric surgery is probably going to guide to the expansion of the bariatric commode segment within the global medical commode market within the near future. in line with World Health Organization (WHO) February 2018 data findings, in 2016, quite 1.9 billion adults, 18 years old and older, were overweight. Of these, quite 650 million were obese. additionally, in 2016, about 39% of adults 18 years old and older were overweight and 13% were obese.

The two most significant factors when buying a bariatric commode are size and weight limits. Patients weighing over 500 pounds should consider a bariatric commode, like the Drive Medical Deluxe bariatric commode, which might weigh up to 650 pounds. Moreover, to produce maximum comfort and convenience to the patients, the leading players within the market are offering mobile bariatric commodes. Advances within the design of this commode have resulted within the use of a chair over a shower chair or toilet.

The size of the global medical commode market was estimated at US$ 582.8 Mn in 2017, and during the estimated period (2018 – 2026) it is likely to witness a CAGR of 3.8%.

Global Medical Commode Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the Global Medical Commode Market is segmented into:

Bedside Commode

Drop Arm Commode

Padded Commode

Bariatric Commode

Folding Commode

Rolling Commode

Combination Commode

Accessories

On the basis of Material, the Global Medical Commode Market is segmented into:

Steel

Aluminium

On the basis of End User, the Global Medical Commode Market is segmented into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Rehabilitation Centres

Home Care

On the basis of Region, the Global Medical Commode Market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Global Medical Commode Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players performing in the global medical commode market are Lagooni B.V., Avacare medical, MEYRA GmbH, Cascade Healthcare Solutions, NOVA Medical Products, Invacare Corporation, Drive Medical, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., and Medline Industries Inc.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Medical Commode Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2028

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Medical Commode Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Medical Commode Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Medical Commode (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Medical Commode (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Medical Commode Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Medical Commode Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Medical Commode Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Medical Commode Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Medical Commode Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Medical Commode Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Medical Commode Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Medical Commode Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Medical Commode Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Medical Commode Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Commode Business

Chapter 15 Global Medical Commode Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

