Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market Grow At Remarkable CAGR 3.7% CAGR with US$ 7,537.7 Million by 2027 | Corning

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware

Lab glassware consists of various pieces of equipment used in laboratories. Beakers and pipettes are the most common types of glassware. These vessels are used to hold samples or reagents. Pipettes and burettes are instruments used to move small amounts of liquid. Condensers and drying pistols are used to heat or cool liquids. Desiccators are devices that absorb moisture from a substance. Beakers are simple containers that hold a sample.

The most commonly used glass instrument is the beaker. Beakers are simple and easy to use. They are used for heating and stirring liquids. Griffin beakers are cylindrical with flat bottoms. Beakers should be selected carefully if a lab plans to handle caustic chemicals. Chemical-resistant polypropylene beakers should be used. In the event that glassware breaks, personal protective equipment should be used.

The glassware in a laboratory should be resistant to heat, chemicals and mechanical stresses. Beakers are also easy to mold and can be shaped into bespoke items. Several different types of glass are used in the production of lab glassware. Each type has specific properties and is recommended for certain tasks. Borosilicate glass is the most commonly used type of glassware. It is naturally transparent and can withstand high temperatures. It is widely used in chemistry and biology labs.

The global laboratory glassware and plasticware market size was valued at US$ 5,473.3 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market: Drivers

Development and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2018, LaMnet International, Inc. developed electronic pipettes.

Market Trends

North America accounted for over 40% of the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market in 2015.

Major players operating in the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2017, InnovaPrep launched Concentrating Pipette (CP) Select, which allows users to accomplish pathogen concentration and inhibitor removal from liquid samples.

Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market: Restraints

Brittle nature of glass and lack of funds are some factors hindering growth of the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market. Brittle nature of glass results the low preference of glass and the lack of funds results in decrease in the research activities.

Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market include, Bellco Glass, Inc., Crystalgen, Inc., Corning, Inc., Duran Group, Eppendorf AG, Gerresheimer AG, Mettler Toledo International, Inc., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Technosklo Ltd., and Vitlab.

Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2016, Duran Group acquired Kimble Chase Life Science and Research Products, LLC.

Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market is segmented into:

• Glassware

• Plasticware

On the basis of end user, the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market is segmented into:

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

• Pharma and Biotech Industries

• Research and Academic Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

On the basis of region, the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market is segmented into:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

