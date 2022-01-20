World of Dog Training Opens a New Training Center in South Orange County

An industry leader in dog training has opened a new training center.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with World of Dog Training today announced the grand opening of the World of Dog Training location in South Orange County, owned by Alex Mena.

“We are very excited about this,” said Celebrity Dog Trainer and Combat Veteran Ryan Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World Of Dog Training.

As for becoming the new owner of the new training center, Mena said she did a ton of research prior to discovering Matthews and the World of Dog Training.

“My life was forever changed,” Mena stressed, before adding, “Ryan is incredible and has given me such a deeper education and understanding of canine behavior. He also opened my eyes to the fact that training dogs is what I am supposed to be doing with my life.”

Matthews has successfully trained over 3,000 pet dogs, has written two dog training books, and has given two TEDx talks about dogs ("Overcoming PTSD Using Dog Training Techniques" and "Let’s Treat Each Other More Like Dogs").

Mena went on to reveal that she has a strong love and passion for dogs and a deep compassion for struggling owners.

“Now, after a rigorous training program with Ryan (Matthews), I am humbled and honored to serve the community of South Orange County by opening the World of Dog Training South Orange County,” said Mena. “I couldn’t be more excited to help the people and dogs of the area find harmony within their families.”

Regarding the available packages at the World of Training location in South Orange County, Mena said they include:

• 1:1 Private Training (Weekly, 1-2 Hours)

o 5 Lessons for $1,000

o Unlimited Lessons for $2,500

 After 1:1 Lessons are completed, clients are invited to participate in Group Classes

• All-inclusive Board and Train

o 1 week (7-10 days) + 3 1:1 Lessons for $1,750

 Includes E-Collar / other training tools and Group Class for 1 year

o 2 week (14-20 days) + 3 1:1 Lessons for $3,300

• Includes E-Collar / other training tools and Group Class for 1 year

• Group Class (Higher Level Obedience)

o One group class per week for $150/month

 MUST qualify with 1:1 Lessons

• Lifestyle Classes (Activities)

o One group class per week for $150/month

 MUST qualify with 1:1 Lessons

World of Dog Training South Orange County will also be partnering with Laguna Pet Spa to serve the city and communities surrounding Laguna Hills, California.

For more information about Ryan Matthews, please visit ryanmatthews.com and www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us.

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

Contact Details:

401 20th Street,

Suite A

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

United States