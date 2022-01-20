North America Vision Care Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.2% with US$ 110,648.3 Million by the end 2027 | Novartis AG,

North America Vision Care

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Vision Care Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail. As a part of competitive analysis, the analysis study includes through company identification of leading players of the North America Vision Care Industry.

The vision care section of the American Public Health Association (APHA) advocates for eye health and the inclusion of vision in public health policies. Many different factors affect vision, from environmental exposure to occupational settings that may cause eye fatigue or trauma. Nutritional deficiencies may also cause eye abnormalities. By ensuring that all individuals have access to eye exams and corrective lenses, the APHA hopes to improve and promote public health and eye care. To learn more, visit the APHA website.

A vision care insurance plan can be obtained through your employer, association union, or government program. Most vision insurance providers offer individual policies and are often linked with other programs such as health maintenance organizations and preferred provider organizations. This means that you can get out of network eye care and still maintain coverage. However, these plans do not always cover the entire cost of corrective lenses and may not be worth it if you do not need regular eye care. In this case, you should consider obtaining additional vision insurance to cover these expenses.

North America vision care market is estimated to account for US$ 110,648.3 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

U.S. held dominant position in North America vision care market in 2019, accounting for 88.7% share in terms of volume, followed by Canada.

Recent Developments

Companies operating in North America vision care market are focused on expanding their product offerings with the approval and launch of new products. For example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvedMiSight 1 day contact lens from CooperVision in November 2019. The lens slow the progression of myopia in children 8-12 years old.

North America Vision Care Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of North America vision care market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Mojo Vision announced to develop smart contact lens -Mojo Lens.

Increasing prevalence of cataract is also expected to propel growth of North America vision care market over the forecast period. For instance, according to National Eye Institute’s projections, the number of people in the U.S. with cataract is expected to reach 50 million in 2050.

Market Trends

Players in the market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in February 2020, Midwest Vision Partners partnered with Rosenbaum Eye & Laser Center and its vision correction center, Michigan Laser Eye Associates to offer medical and surgical eye care services.

North America Vision Care Market: Competitive Landscape

North America vision care market growth is driven by companies such as CooperVision, Inc., Essilor International, Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc., Luxottica, Novartis AG, SynergEyes, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and ZEISS International.

North America Vision Care Market: Segmentation

• North America Vision Care Market, By Product Type:

o Rx-Lenses

o Frames

o Contact Lenses

o Non Rx-Sunglasses

o Reading Glasses

o Contact Lenses Solutions

• North America Vision Care Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail Stores

o E-Commerce

o Clinics

o Hospitals

• North America Vision Care Market, By Country:

o U.S.

