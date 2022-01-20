Data Management Platform Market Predicted to Surpass USD 3 Billion by 2023 | In-Depth Market Analysis

The Global Data Management Platform Market is Estimated to Attain 15% CAGR by 2023

The Data Management Platform is an intelligent type of data warehouse. It gathers and stores data from sources such as mobile apps, mobile web, CRM, social networks, and offers valuable information to users such as advertising agencies, marketers, and publishers. The data management platform is primarily used to extend the audience's segmentation by understanding the structure of the audience by device, application, and usage environment to improve the effectiveness of the audience engagements. It is also intended to track ad campaign strategies to identify points of conversion and even to personalize campaigns to enhance efficiency. The data management platform also supports end-users by analyzing data and matching consumers across different devices. It also allows marketers to increase the conversion at each stage.

In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), highlights that the global market 2020 is slated to grow exponentially over the review period, securing a substantial market valuation of USD 3.5 billion by 2025, and a healthy 15% CAGR over the review period.

Market Dynamics

The data management platform helps marketers and agencies to acquire accurate customer information in order to create tailored and strategically targeted advertisements for higher conversion levels, ROI, and customer retention. The data management platform contains many features, such as data collection, data classification, data analysis, data transfer, and scalability, enabling users to target clients anytime and anywhere to execute real-time and long-term campaigns. Some of the advanced features provided by the data management platform include tag management, audience segmentation, media integration, campaign analysis, and audience analytics.

Segmentation:

Data Management Platform segmentation is based on Data type, Data Source, End Users and Region. The segmentation is further divided into first party data, second party and third party depending on the User form. According to the source of data collection, the first-party data is most important because it has some sort of direct contact with the company. They are either current clients, or future clients. This form of data is used by advertisers to turn potential users into consumers and to sell goods to current customers. Data from the first party has the largest share in the current market. Data sharing by third parties continues to grow, though.

The data management framework is divided into web analytics tools, mobile websites, mobile phones, CRM data, POS data, and social networks, among others, based on Data source. In terms of data collection, mobile phones, web analytics tools, social network and POS data reveal a large share.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global data management platform market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

North America is estimated to dominate the global data management platform market, followed by Asia pacific. This is mostly due to an increase in online customer and internet usage. As technological advances grow, the growth of connected devices increases the use of data sharing across various platforms.

Key Players

The global data management platform (DMP) market holds some of the key players and many emerging companies such as Adobe Systems Inc (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), KBM Group LLC (U.S.), Neustar, Inc (U.S.), Rocket Fuel, Inc (U.S.), Krux Digital Inc (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Lotame Solutions Inc (U.S.), Turn Inc (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), Cloudera Inc (U.S.) and Informatica (U.S.).

Data Management Platform Market, By Data Type (first party, second party, third party) By Data Source (Web analytics tools, mobile web, mobile apps, CRM data, POS data, Social network), By End Users (Ad Agencies, marketers, Publishers) - Forecast to 2027

