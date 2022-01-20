Disposable Incontinence Products Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 13,939.9 Million at a CAGR of 4.4% By 2027

Disposable Incontinence Products

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disposable Incontinence Products Market Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail. As a part of competitive analysis, the analysis study includes through company identification of leading players of the Disposable Incontinence Products Market Industry.

The aging population and the increasing awareness about personal hygiene are major drivers of the market growth. In addition, a growing geriatric population is a major driving factor for the growth of the disposable incontinence products market. Furthermore, an increasing aging population will also boost the demand for these products. These products are classified into protective incontinence garments, urine bags, and urinary catheter. Protective incontinence garments aid in maintaining bladder leakage and hold urine, block odor, and keep moisture barrier from the skin. Protective incontinence garments encompass, cloth adult diapers, disposable pads & liners, disposable adult diapers, belted & beltless under garments, and disposable underpads/sheet.

The global disposable incontinence products market is estimated to account for US$ 9,367.1 Mn in terms of value in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 13,939.9 Mn by the end of 2027.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

According to International Continence Society, in 2018, 63 million people suffered from urgency urinary incontinence worldwide. Such rise in prevalence of chronic bladder-related diseases is projected to propel growth of the global disposable incontinence products market.

Additionally, growing aging population is another major factor fueling growth of the market. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, geriatric population in the U.S. is expected to reach 77 million by 2035.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

Increasing consumption of disposable products significantly leads to disposable waste. This has negative impact on environment which is expected to restrict growth of the market.

Moreover, reluctance to purchase adult incontinence products is also expected to hinder growth of the market. Adults show occasional reluctance in using incontinence products even majority of this population group witness increasing frequency of urination.

Global Disposable Incontinence Products Market: Opportunities

Key players may focus on increasing awareness and break social stigma associated with incontinence through various campaigns and adverts.

Growing prevalence of bladder cancer is projected to bring bright growth opportunities for players in the market. According to The American Cancer Society, the U.S. is expected to register around 80,470 new cases of bladder cancer (about 61,700 in men and 18,770 in women) and 17,670 deaths from bladder cancer (about 12,870 in men and 4,800 in women) in 2019.

Protective Incontinence Garments segment in the global disposable incontinence products market was valued at US$ 7,739.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11,528.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬/𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

Major players are adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2020, Daio Paper Corporation, a paper, pulp, and paperboard manufacturer based in Japan, announced its plans to acquire Özen Ki?isel Bak?m Ürünleri Üretim A.?., a hygiene products manufacturer, and Santher - Fábrica de Papel Santa Therezinha S.A., a manufacturer of personal care products such as adult disposable diapers.

Key players are also focused on introducing novel urinary catheters that are designed for increased patient safety. For instance, in February 2019, Safe Medical Design, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Signal Catheter for commercialization in the U.S.

Regulations

U.S.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Conventional and antimicrobial Foley catheters are described in the FDA regulations under 21 CFR 876.5130(a), Urological Catheter and Accessories, as a "flexible tubular device that is inserted through the urethra and used to pass fluids to or from the urinary tract.“

• The classification for these devices is class II as stated in 21 CFR 876.5130(b) and its product codes are: 78 EZL - catheter, retention type, balloon and 78 MJC - urological catheter (antimicrobial) and accessories.

• A Foley catheter has also been described in the scope of the ASTM F 623-89 standard, as an indwelling balloon-retention catheter used by medical professionals to provide a means of bladder drainage through the urethra.

• The catheter is for single use, is intended for short-term (less than 30 days) use, and is retained in the bladder with a balloon inflated with a sterile liquid. Sterile water is generally recommended.

• A catheter that is not within the scope of the ASTM F 623-89 standard may merit special attention from the manufacturer as well as FDA.

• Specifically excluded from the scope of the ASTM standard are catheters that have three lumens, balloons equal to or larger than 30 cm3, or shaft sizes smaller than 12 Fr or larger than 26 Fr.

• Also excluded are catheters for pediatric and nonurethral catheterizations such as nephrostomy, suprapubic cystostomy, ureterostomy, gastrostomy, enemas, etc.

• The properties of the catheter that are outside the scope of the standard may enable the catheter to be used for indications that would require additional data to establish safety and effectiveness, including clinical data.

• Antimicrobial and hydrophilic coated catheters are excluded from the scope of this standard and the required additional data

Regulations for urine bags.

• A urine collector and accessories not intended to be connected to an indwelling catheter, which includes the corrugated rubber sheath, pediatric urine collector, leg bag for external use, urosheath type incontinence device, and the paste-on device for incontinence.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global disposable incontinence products market include, Unicharm Corporation, Paul Hartmann AG, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, ConvaTec Inc., Theos Medical Systems, Inc., Abena Group, SCA Hygiene Products AB, Medline Industries, Ontex International N.V., C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Mega Soft (Fujian) Hygiene Products Co., Ltd., Fujian Yifa Healthcare Products Co., Ltd., and Fujian Hengan Group Ltd.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Key players are focused on obtaining reimbursement approval for their products. For instance, in September 2019, Bactiguard’s indwelling urinary catheters (Foleys) received approval for reimbursement in the Netherlands.

Key players are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2019, Hollister Incorporated received a 2019 Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc. for its VaPro No Touch Intermittent Catheter – a urinary catheter.

