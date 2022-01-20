Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market Size worth $2,941.27 Million, Globally by 2028

Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market is reaching at a CAGR of 9.0% by 2028 fuelled by Scope for Continuous Innovations in APS Software

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Deployment, Organization Size, Industry, and Geography,” the advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software market is projected to reach US$ 2,941.27 million by 2028 from US$ 1,491.22 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Size Value in - US$ 1,491.22 million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 2,941.27 million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 9.0% From 2021 to 2028.

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 178

No. Tables - 65

No. of Charts & Figures - 89

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Deployment , Organization Size and Industry

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Rising Need to Enhance Overall Production Process Fuels Growth of Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market

Advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software helps manufacturing firms control and monitor production and its scheduling. The software solutions benefit the users through complete visibility and control, faster turnaround, and optimized resource utilization. Moreover, these solutions help enhance profit margins by conferring real-time analysis capabilities into the production process. Capacity planning is an integral part of the advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software module and helps plan long-term production against forecasted demand. The software has an interactive dashboard that provides a graphical view of consolidated demand and projected resources allocated for the production process. This data is then synced to the current and projected sales data. Further, the software efficiently supports sales and operation planning (S&OP) through optimization and rapid experimentation.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market

According to the latest situation report from World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Brazil, Russia, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Argentina, and South Africa are some of the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis affected industries worldwide, and the global economy was worst hit until mid-2021. The pandemic has disturbed advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software market businesses and vendors around the globe. The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns have adversely affected the advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software market.

Both discrete and process industries require advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software to smoothen the manufacturing process. Industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, electronics & semiconductors, and textile are predominantly deploying advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software or integrating it with their existing manufacturing executive systems (MES). For instance, Antolin Liban (a division of Antolin International Inc.), a global automotive supplier, implemented advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software. The advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software was integrated with the company’s SAP ERP systems and legacy MES systems to create comprehensive scheduling solutions capable of providing real-time information and feedback. Mikuni Corporation, a manufacturer of health products, sensors, gas technology, and automotive parts, deployed advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software to improve its overall production process. After implementing the solution, the company was able to maintain coordination between various production departments, shorten throughput time of one of the core products, and decreased work-in-progress and excess inventories by 33%. FSC Lightning—a lighting product manufacturer—deployed advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software to improve and enhance the production process, including all the stages from procurement to delivery.

Strategic Insights:

The players operating in the advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

- In October 202, Acumatica Cloud ERP was recognized as one of the winners of the 2021 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, which is among the 22 Stratus award categories. This recognition strengthens the company's market position and amplifies its brand image.

- In November 2020, Delfoi released a completely renewed MES interface for Delfoi Planner solution that combines the best features of the browser and mobile version in a single responsive interface. This update is expected to help the company capture a broader advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software market share.

