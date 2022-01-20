Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Market to reach a valuation of US$ 2.75 Mn by 2031
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.75 Mn by 2031. The increasing demand for CMMS software among small and mid-sized businesses and rising adoption of asset monitoring solution in energy and utilities sector are fuelling the demand for CMMS solutions.
In its new study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights about key factors driving demand for CMMS solutions. The report tracks the global adoption of CMMS products in 20+ high-growth markets, along with analyzing the impact of COVID-19 on the global adoption of CMMS solutions, along with the pre-COVID and post-COVID market growth analysis.
Benefits of computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) in the reduction of maintenance operations cost and unplanned equipment failure is expected to propel their adoption across industries. A CMMS software enables balancing the resources and maintaining the maintenance costs so that maintenance backlog doesn’t get out of hand. The software captures small repairs that would otherwise go unnoticed and enables maintenance tasks to be properly scheduled, assigned, and prioritized before any major failure occurs.
Within manufacturing plants, every equipment is of a very high cost. If any of these machines or equipment remain idle for a certain period of time, it can impact business operation and profit. CMMS software provides great assistance in manufacturing plants. The software prevents machines & equipment from failure and breakdown. Thus, several large and start-up manufacturing firms are focusing on implementing CMMS software to manage maintenance activities, prevent machine breakdowns, and prepare for future repairs.
Data maintenance is important to any organization. Previously, maintenance data was stored on paper which was a time consuming and monotonous process. CMMS solutions came into existence with the advancement in technologies. A computerized maintenance management system is a software that is designed to simplify maintenance management. CMMS is sometimes referred to as Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software. The software centralizes maintenance information and facilitates the processes of maintenance operations.
“A CMMS software plays a critical role in an industry’s move from reactive maintenance to proactive to predictive maintenance. Integration of AI and IoT with CMMS solution will create huge opportunities for software vendors” says FMI Analyst.
Increase in the number of manufacturing facilities, and rising demand for enhanced maintenance of operations and rise in adoption of cloud/web-based technologies are some of the key factor propelling the growth of CMMS market globally. The manufacturing segment will remain the key end user in the market, accounting for a share of 30.5% followed by energy and utility segment.
Key Takeaways: Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Market
• The global CMMS market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2031
• The U.S. has remained early adopter of latest technologies. It also exhibits increasing uptake of CMMS software and services, accounting for over 80% of North America market
• Expansion of energy and utilities sector will drive sales in the U.K., enabling y-o-y growth at 10.1% in 2021
• China will continue leading the East Asia market on the back of consistently rising manufacturing activities
• Increasing investment in modern technologies will pave way for expansion in India
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on CMMS Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly divided individual’s needs into essentials and non-essentials. Utilities – electricity, gas, and water – fall firmly in the first category. As these industries are the key part of a nation’s economy, as other industries depend on it to serve the needs of every common man. Power, utilities & renewables (PU&R) companies are continuously focusing on keeping their assets on-line and providing safe, reliable supplies of electricity and natural gas during the pandemic.
These capabilities enable energy and utility organizations to improve operations, deliver critical communication and make sure the work continues – even in a pandemic. Thus, the CMMS market has shown significant growth during the pandemic. Increasing lockdown periods due to COVID-19 pandemic have estimated to motivate the energy and utility organizations to procure CMMS software during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the leading companies operating in the market are IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation, eMaint (Fluke Corporation), MicroMain Corp., Infor, Maintenance Connection (Accruent), Hippo CMMS, Limble CMMS, Mobility Work, DIMO Software, MPulse Software, FasTrak SoftWorks, CMMS Data Group, Letosys, QuickFMS, Cryotos, SIERRA ODC Private Limited, PiqoTech Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and IFS.
Mergers and acquisition remain highly sought-after as market players seek to expand their footprint and portfolio. For instance, in June 2018, Accruent, has acquired Maintenance Connection, a CMMS provider. This development accelerates Accruent’s efforts to help customers gain insight and make data-driven decisions for multi-site facility management.
