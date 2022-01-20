Europe Biodegradable Foodservice Disposable market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% Till 2027 | Biopac (U.K.) Ltd,

Europe Biodegradable Foodservice Disposable Market

Market Overview:

Biodegradable products are defined as products that can disintegrate and biodegrade into natural elements such as water, biomass, and carbon dioxide in a composting environment, leaving no toxicity in the soil.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in Europe biodegradable foodservice disposable market include, Bionatic GmbH & Co. KG, Bunzl plc, Biopac (U.K.) Ltd, Eco Guardian, GreenGood USA, Gold Plast S.p.A, Huhtamaki Group, I.L.P.A. S.p.A, The Jim Pattison Group, and Vegware.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing production of plant-based packaging is expected to propel growth of Europe biodegradable foodservice disposable market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, ABB Robotics partnered with Zume to scale and automate the production of plant-based packaging, a fully compostable and cost-effective alternative to single-use plastics.

Moreover, launch of new products is also expected to aid in growth of Europe biodegradable foodservice disposable market. For instance, in November 2021, Westpak Group Ltd launched a range of new punnet and tray designs, providing a paper-based, heat-sealable alternative to plastic punnets.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 6:21pm CET, 26 November 2021, there have been 259,502,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,183,003 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 25 November 2021, a total of 7,702,859,718 vaccine doses have been administered.

Key Takeaways

R&D of new products is expected to propel growth of Europe biodegradable foodservice disposable market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, STI Group partnered with PreZero, the environmental division of Schwarz Group, to develop a sustainable packaging solution made with locally grown silphie plant fiber, which it will supply to the supermarket chains Lidl and Kaufland.

Major players operating in Europe biodegradable foodservice disposable market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2021, ALPLA Group acquired a significant minority stake in the Slovak company Panara, to expand its activities in the field of bio-based and biodegradable plastics.

Detailed Segmentation:

Europe biodegradable foodservice disposables market, By Product Type:

Plates

Trays & Containers

Clamshells

Cups & Bowls

Cutleries

Europe biodegradable foodservice disposables market, By Raw material:

Bioplastics

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Biodegradable Starch Blends

