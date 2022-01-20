Strategies For Global Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2022–Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the prenatal testing & newborn screening market size is expected to grow from $4.49 billion in 2021 to $5.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The prenatal testing and newborn screening market is expected to reach $7.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2%. The high prevalence of genetic diseases in infants contributed to prenatal testing and newborn screening market growth.

The prenatal testing and newborn screening tests market consists of sales of prenatal testing and newborn screening tests services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide prenatal testing and newborn screening tests, which help to determine various genetic and chromosomal diseases, to provide timely medical or surgical treatment of a condition before or after birth. Genetic diseases such as sickle cell, down’s syndrome, cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy are detected with the help of these tests. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Trends

The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence is gradually gaining popularity in the prenatal testing and newborn screening market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines. Machine learning is a part of AI. Machine learning and AI help companies in the prenatal testing and newborn screening market to conduct a detailed analysis of all relevant data, provide insights about different diseases, and offer a more accurate evaluation of tissue samples.

Global Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Segments

The global prenatal testing & newborn screening market is segmented:

By Diagnostic Type: Non-Invasive, Invasive

By Technology: Screening Technology, Diagnostic Technology

By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

By Geography: The global prenatal testing & newborn screening market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides prenatal testing & newborn screening global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global prenatal testing & newborn screening market, prenatal testing & newborn screening global market share, prenatal testing & newborn screening global market segments and geographies, prenatal testing & newborn screening global market trends, prenatal testing & newborn screening global market players, prenatal testing & newborn screening market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The prenatal testing & newborn screening market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: PerkinElmer, Progenity, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom), Natera, Invitae, Centogene, Cradle Genomics, Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics and Baebies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

