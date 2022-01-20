Blade market To Expand At A Cagr Of 4.7% Through 2027 | Olfa Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Blade Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A detailed report on Global Blade Market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Blade , including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.

Market Overview

A blade is a tool used for cutting pipe insulation. Although the blade is made from stainless steel, the tips of the blades can rust. This causes a brown stain on the cutting surface and increases the risk of injury. A retractable blade has a blade that you can adjust for your own personal preference. A smaller blade also applies more pressure to the material. Both types of knives can be used for various tasks, though the latter is the more convenient choice. Box cutters come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and designs. A simple steel utility knife has a square-shaped handle with a sleeve around it.

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies involved in the global blade market are Olfa Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., U.S. Blade Manufacturing Co. Inc., Irwin Industrial Tools, DeWalt, Pacific Handy Cutter Inc., Lenox, Craftsman, Better Tools LLC, and Warner Manufacturing Company.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand from various end-use industries such as packaging and e-commerce is expected to drive growth of the global blade market during the forecast period. The demand for snap-off blades has increased across the e-commerce and packaging industries significantly in the recent past. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian e-commerce sector is expected to reach US$ 99 billion by 2024, increasing from US$ 30 billion in 2017, registering a CAGR of 27%. Hence, such factors are expected to drive growth of the global blade market during the forecast period.

However, stringent regulations and a ban on certain knives are expected to hamper the global blade market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted growth of the global blade market. Following the pandemic, many countries decided to close their borders and suspend international travel temporarily. Strict lockdown rules were enforced, which led to shutting down of local business and manufacturing activities. The global supply chain industry also witnessed massive disruption, which further impacted the packaging and e-commerce sector. Since there were strict regulations on physical distancing, routine operations across various industries were impacted, leading to a decline in economic activities.

Key Takeaways

The global blade market is expected to witness significant growth, exhibiting a CAGR 4.7% over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for personal hygiene products such as razor blades and others with growing disposable income. According to the same source, in 2017, the gross adjusted disposable income in the U.S. was US$ 50,444 per capita increasing from US$ 45,960 per capita in 2014.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global blade market during the forecast period. This is owing to high demand from end-use sectors such as packaging, construction, and e-commerce.

Europe is expected to register lucrative growth, owing to the rapid growth of the building and construction industry in the region.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Blade Market, By Product Type:

Utility

Serrated

Drywall

Snap-off

Plastic

Carpet

Scrapper & Stripper

Hobby

Others

Global Blade Market, By Distribution Channel:

Home Center & Hardware

Mass Retail

E-commerce

Others

