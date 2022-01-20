The New Era of Dairy Machinery Automation
IDKateris's experienced manpower, with their personal contact with the customer, study and present any possible solution for dairy machinery evolution, aiming maximum efficiency.”LARISSA, THESSALY, GREECE, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dairy machinery automation are into the heart of the new industrial revolution. Although much has been written about the subject. Talking about its day-to-day life and consequently – the steps that dairy machinery enterprises need to be taken in order for taking advantage of new possibilities offered by the "new" dairy machinery automation.
— Giannis Kateris
The concept of interconnected automation - Classical dairy automation, which has been around for the last decades, has made it possible to optimize the functions of the various dairy machines involved into the feta – white cheese production processes.
New industrial revolution requires much more. Machines must communicate with each other and be synchronized in a way that their overall productivity can be improved. And of course, improving productivity requires further interconnection of feta – white cheese production with other dairy production systems, such as sales, warehouses of raw materials and finished products which have been largely digitized in recent years.
The meaning of connected Automation is simply the extension of classical automation that allows machines, digital applications and human resources to communicate with each other and function as a single whole.
Connected Automation can be applied to any dairy production line involving dairy machinery, digital systems and human resources. Typical examples of these are industrial companies, storage companies and supply chain companies in general. In other words, the new era of dairy machinery automation is the gateway to the new industrial revolution.
New dairy machinery automation technologies – A known fact is that every industrial revolution requires the availability of new technologies. The peculiarity of Connected Automation in dairy machines is that it requires many new technologies. Some of them are:
• IoT technology (internet of things) - IoT technology gives to industrial automation smart sensors, cameras, PLC’s and other smart components that overturn the classic rigid structures of dairy automation systems with the new “Everything communicates with everything” logic. This means that digital technology is invading the heart of dairy machinery automation.
• The new robotics - New applications have been found in industrial packaging decades before. Applications of this type were like automatic packaging, automatic boxing and in recent years automatic pick and place.
Most important development in this area is the reduction of cost per robotic machine and the availability of standard robotic modules for the needs of specific applications. Result of all these is the possibility of robotics introduction to even smaller companies, something that seemed to be unreal in the past.
Another development in dairy automation is the availability of intelligent space sensors that allow robots to perform more and more "difficult" functions.
A new trend seems to be the ability of moving the robot itself, instead of remaining static in a position. By this, a robot machine can serve more lines or more functions, which achieves greater economy.
Despite the cost reduction, robot machinery has also become faster, position accurate and with increased repeatability. Same time their drivers has become smarter, offering bigger flexibility and number of interfaces with other dairy machinery.
The use of the central information systems, made in other words the robotic dairy machinery to be an integral part of a digital dairy production factory. Other developments include the appearance of CoBots (Collaborative Robots), a type of small robots that can work harmoniously with pilots without the risk of injury humans.
Note that there is the extension of the term robot, in order to include more general systems (with or without movement) automatically performing operations inside a dairy production factory. The new vision is essentially the extension of robotics to the realms of dairy machinery automation, in which computers and digital technology are playing an increasingly important role.
Digital technology offers a wide variety of dairy equipment and applications that can be integrated into production line. Some of these equipment and applications are: CLOUD, Artificial Intelligence, BIG DATA, mobility systems, 3D Printing, applications and programs that incorporate smart algorithms for forecasting and programming execution.
A thing that should be also mentioned is the new type of milk-cheese-yogurt industry technology that allow the interconnection between devices. Also, the availability of production equipment and machines with direct interconnection capabilities, the high-speed wireless telecommunications (5G, WiFi, etc.) but also the bots that are digital applications designed to perform standard and repetitive functions.
It is clear that new technologies give enough tools to develop new dairy applications. This that can give a significant boost to dairy production line.
Each dairy production company is called upon to draw up its own strategic plan, for reasons of transition to the new technological era. However, every dairy farm or unit must take into account the following rules:
• Transformation is an ongoing process and must be done step by step. Once the successful introduction of one step is done, then move on to the next, which must have been planned in advance.
• Every implementation step must faithfully follow the central strategy of the dairy company.
• The application of new dairy technology is a demand for every business.
• Technologies are changing and evolving very fast as opposed to central design which has to change at a much slower pace. No business wants to have equipment that does not meet its current needs. A modern solution to this problem is servitization, which enables the use of new dairy equipment in the form of value-added services (VAS-value added services) by specialized dairy machinery providers like IDKateris.org. When the equipment can no longer meet the needs of a company it is simply replaced with other modern equipment and the "old" equipment can be used by the VAS provider to another company that is in a previous stage of transformation. More and more companies are adopting the logic of servitization, while not in the so distant future servitization is expected to prevail as the main method of "acquisition" of fixed dairy equipment.
Kateris.org is a company with many years of presentation in the Greek and European market. Can offer a variety of different dairy machinery & food processing machinery solutions to all dairy farms and large units that follow the new era of dairy automation.
John Kateris
KATERIS S.A.
+30 2492 029240
sales@kateris.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
DAIRY MACHINERY