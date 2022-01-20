Submit Release
Ideal Homes Assists Property Buyers in Applying for a Mortgage in Portugal

Mortgage - Finance - Bond - Portugal - Algarve

QUARTEIRA, PORTUGAL, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Homes Mortgages currently assists property buyers from all over the world and ensures the process is as easy and quick as possible.

Currently property buyers can purchase a property in Portugal and apply for a mortgage of up to 80%.

Yes that's right, 80%!

The banks in Portugal will provide a mortgage with a minimum 20% deposit at a rate of approximately 0.8%.

How is this possible?

With the rates at the European Central Bank (Eurobar) at an all time low, banks in Portugal are able to borrow money at a negative rate. This enables them to provide mortgages at rates that have never been seen.

The mortgage team is currently achieving rates of around 0.8 to 0.9% for clients and have even been able to obtain rates of 0.48%.

Being overseas is not an obstacle anymore, so investors can also benefit from these amazing rates and take advantage of the opportunity to finance their home even if they are not in Portugal.

The mortgage team deals with all the major banks in Portugal and they have helped over 80% of Ideal Homes Portugal clients obtain mortgages.

What is the process?

The team starts by getting a pre-approval and a notion of what the monthly installments will be. If clients have not found a property yet and are just looking to see what their budget will be, Ideal Homes can still assist.

To start the process clients will be sent an enquiry form that needs to be completed and returned in order to obtain a pre-approval.

What documents do property buyers need when they apply for a mortgage?

- Passport Copy
- Payslips (Latest 3 months)
- Bank Statements (Latest 3 months)
- Credit Report
- Tax Returns (Maximum 3 years)
- Pension Letter, if applicable
- Reference Letter (Stating that you are employed on a permanent basis)
- NIF (Portuguese Tax Number)

To book a FREE consultation, get in touch with the experts on info@idealhomesmortgages.com or give them a call on +351 289 513 434

Jose Mendonca
Ideal Homes Portugal
+351 289 513 434
