Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 30% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the artificial intelligence in drug discovery market size is expected to grow from $791.83 million in 2021 to $1042.30 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The AI in drug discovery market is expected to reach $2994.52 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.2%. The rise in demand for a reduction in the overall time taken for the drug discovery process is a key driver propelling the artificial intelligence in drug discovery market growth.

The artificial intelligence in drug discovery market consists of sales of AI for drug discovery and related services. AI for drug discovery is a technology that uses a simulation of human intelligence process by machines to tackle complex problems in the drug discovery process. It helps to find new molecules to identify drug targets and develop personalized medicines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Trends

Major companies operating in the AI drug delivery market are adopting strategic collaborations to research and discover drugs using AI and are gaining significant popularity in the artificial intelligence in drug discovery market.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Segments

The global artificial intelligence in drug discovery market is segmented:

By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning

By Drug Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecules

By Disease Type: Metabolic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Others

By End-Users: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Others

By Geography: The global AI in drug discovery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Atomwise Inc., Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, Benevolent AI, Exscientia, Cyclica and BIOAGE.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

