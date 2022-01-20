Robotic Surgery Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the robotic surgery services market size is expected to grow from $0.73 billion in 2021 to $0.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The robotic surgery services market is expected to reach $1.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%. Increase in purchasing power of hospitals and ambulatory care services has helped in the growth of the robotic surgery service market.

The robotic surgery services market consists of the sale of services provided Robotic surgical technology, the highly advanced technological form of non-invasive surgery that utilizes robots and computer systems to conduct surgeries with lesser incision and more precision. The commonly used robotic surgical system consists of a mechanical arm and camera arm attached to surgical instruments with a controlled by a surgeon being seated at a computer console which is usually in the same room as the surgical table, or can be around the world.

Global Robotic Surgery Services Market Trends

Image guide navigation system combined with the robotic surgery system offers more possibility to visualize and perform the minimally invasive surgery in areas which were earlier difficult, especially the orthopedic surgeries and neurosurgeries.

Global Robotic Surgery Services Market Segments

The global robotic surgery service market is segmented:

By Component: Systems, Accessories, Services

By Application: General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

By Geography: The global robotic surgery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides robotic surgery services market overviews, robotic surgery services market analysis, robotic surgery services market forecast, robotic surgery services global market growth, robotic surgery services global market share, robotic surgery services market segments and geographies, robotic surgery services market players, robotic surgery services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The robotic surgery services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Intuitive Surgical Inc, Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Globus medicals, NuVasive, Smith & Nephew plc, Titan Medical Inc, TransEnterix Inc and University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

