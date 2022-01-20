Digital Diabetes Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the digital diabetes management market size is expected to grow from $8.85 billion in 2021 to $10.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The digital diabetes management market is expected to reach $24.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.4%. The increasing prevalence of diabetes is projected to propel the demand for digital diabetes management devices and related services, thereby increasing the demand for the market.

The global digital diabetes management market consists of sales of digital diabetes management devices and related services. Digital diabetes management includes devices, apps, and software that manage blood glucose levels in the human body. These devices play a vital role in the care of diabetes patients with the management of patient’s blood glucose levels and controlling their conditions.

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Trends

Several companies are increasing attention on developing design-focused and AI-powered connected apps to enhance the user experience, which is gaining significant popularity in the digital diabetes management market.

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Segments

The global digital diabetes market is segmented:

By Product and Service: Devices, Application, Data Management Software and Platforms, Services

By Device Type: Handheld Devices, Wearable Devices

By End User: Self/Home Healthcare, Hospitals and Specialty Diabetes Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global diabetes management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital diabetes management market overviews, analysis and forecast market size, share, segments and geographies, trends, players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The digital diabetes management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bayer AG, Medtronic, Roche Diagnostics, Dexcom, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Insulet Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Tandem Diabetes Care and LifeScan Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

