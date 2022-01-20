Global IVF Services Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

IVF Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘IVF Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the IVF services market size is expected to grow from $13.68 billion in 2021 to $15.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The IVF services market is expected to reach $23.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%. The rising infertility rate contributed to the growth of the in vitro fertilization services market.

The global IVF services market consists of sales of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide these services. IVF is one of the more widely known types of assisted reproductive technology used to address infertility. IVF is a process of fertilization where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro ("in glass"). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global IVF Services Market Trends

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) is the latest technique increasingly used for improving IVF success rate in patients with recurrent implantation failures. PRP is used alongside fertility treatments like IVF to improve the egg quality, uterine lining thickness and endometrial receptivity, and the treatment is primarily for the recurrent implantation failure over multiple IVF cycles.

Global IVF Services Market Segments

The global in vitro fertilization services market is segmented:

By Cycle Type: Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor), Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor), Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By Service Provider: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Clinical Research Institutes

By End User: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals and Other Settings

By Geography: The global IVF market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

IVF Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides IVF services global market statistics, analyzes and IVF services market forecast market size and growth, IVF services global market share, IVF services market segments and geographies, IVF services market players, IVF services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The IVF services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s IVF Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ambroise Par Group, amedes MVZ Köln GmbH, AMP Center St Roch, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF center, Betamedics, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Biofertility Center and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

