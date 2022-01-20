Organic Plant-based Skincare Products Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 7.5% CAGR through 2031
Demand for plant-based skincare products is expected to show an escalation over the assessment period.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for plant-based skincare products is expected to reach a value of US$ 683.4 Mn in 2021. As per Fact.MR, overall plant-based skincare products market value is expected to increase more than 2X by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 7.5% over the said period. Even though online sales of plant-based skincare products account for just over 11%, this segment is slated to surge at around 10% CAGR through 2031.
Base Year Value (2020A) US$ 640 Mn
Projected Year Value (2031F) US$ 1.4 Bn
Value CAGR (2021-2031) 7.5%
Collective Value Share (U.S., U.K., Germany): Top 3 Countries 54.7%
The latest industry analysis and survey on Plant-based Skincare Products provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Plant-based Skincare Products market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
Key Segments of Plant-based Skincare Products Industry Research
Product Type
Creams and Lotions
Scrub Exfoliators
Cleansers and Toners
Essential Oil
Balms and Butter
Serums and Masks
Makeup Removers
Other Products
Customer Orientation
Women
Unisex
Men
Kids
Nature
Organic Plant-based Skincare Products
Conventional Plant-based Skincare Products
Sales Channel
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Departmental Stores
Convenience Stores
Mono Brand Stores
Specialist Retailers
Drug Stores
Online Retailers
Direct Selling
Packaging Type
Pumps and Dispensers
Compact Cases
Jars
Pencils and Sticks
Tubes
Sachets
Others
End User
Plant-based Skincare Products for Residential Use
Plant-based Skincare Products for Commercial Use
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The North America market is estimated to be valued at US$ 319.2 Mn in 2021, and expand at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2031, due to expansion in retail chains, both, physical and digital.
Europe is one of the dominant players in the market, and is projected to reach a value of US$ 339.6 Mn by 2031.
Strong production footprint of key market participants in China has made it hold the largest market share of 41.6% in the East Asia market.
The market is segmented based on product type, where creams and lotions hold a high share of 32.1%.
“Rising consumer awareness related to the benefits derived from using natural products is convincing manufacturers to make innovative plant-based skincare products with safe and organic ingredients,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.
What Allows China to Lead the East Asia Market for Plant-based Skincare Products?
In East Asia, manufacturers of plant-based skincare products in China have led to an increase in its value share contribution and have made it a leading player amongst all other countries in the region. This is attributed to rising adoption of organic and natural beauty care products and need to keep up with daily grooming trends in the market.
China holds the largest market share of 41.6% in the regional market in 2021, and is expected to experience high growth at a CAGR of 7.7% over the assessment period. The market is South Korea is expected to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of 12.3%.
The report also offers key trends of Plant-based Skincare Products market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Plant-based Skincare Products market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.
Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Plant-based Skincare Products Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Plant-based Skincare Products Market.
Crucial insights in Plant-based Skincare Products market research report:
Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Plant-based Skincare Products market.
Basic overview of the Plant-based Skincare Products, including market definition, classification, and applications.
Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Plant-based Skincare Products across various industries.
Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.
List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Plant-based Skincare Products Market are:
To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Plant-based Skincare Products Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.
The competitive landscape analysis for Plant-based Skincare Products Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Plant-based Skincare Products manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.
An assessment on the winning strategies of key Plant-based Skincare Products Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Plant-based Skincare Products Market landscape.
Is High Competition among Manufacturers Restricting New Entrants in the Market?
Plant-based skincare products help in restoring glow and shine of the skin. Different types of plant-based skincare creams and lotions and other hair and facial masks provide nutrition to the skin without any harmful effects. This is the main reason that convinces manufacturers to switch to natural and safe ingredients for making skincare products.
Key market participants are concentrating on product development and innovation efforts to produce new and distinctive plant-based skincare products.
Some of these are mentioned below:
Armani Beauty launched a new line in 2019, which included environmentally responsible men’s daily grooming products such as toners, face wash, and moisturizers manufactured with biodegradable and natural formulations, ensuring that 99% of ingredients are obtained from nature.
Allure came up with the Nature in a Jar Collection, which consists of two body care products - a shower oil 'The Nourishing In-Shower Oil', which is vegan and gluten-free, and a body lotion 'Cream-to-Water Body Lotion with Cactus Fruit Extract'.
Burt Bees, an eco-friendly and natural personal care brand of Clorox Co., introduced a line of natural cosmetics such as body lotions, face wash, cleansers, shower gels, body oils, and body scrubs made from natural ingredients.
