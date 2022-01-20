Strategies For Global Medical Tourism Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical tourism market size is expected to grow from $32.02 billion in 2021 to $35.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The medical tourism market is expected to reach $54.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%. High healthcare cost in developed countries is driving medical tourism market growth as developing countries are able to provide cheaper treatment.

The medical tourism market includes revenues generated by healthcare service providers by diagnosing and treating the patients who travel across international borders to obtain medical treatment. Patients usually travel from countries lacking healthcare infrastructure or having high healthcare costs to major medical centers in developing countries.

Global Medical Tourism Market Trends

Patients travelling across countries for medical treatment are increasingly using electronic health records to store information related to health in digital format. Electronic health record is the systematic collection of patient health and medical examination reports stored electronically. These health records can be accessed instantly and securely by authorized users. Electronic health records eliminate the need to carry heavy medical records for patients travelling long distances for treatment.

Global Medical Tourism Market Segments

The global medical tourism market is segmented:

By Treatment Type: Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedics Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, Others

By Type: Domestic, International

By Healthcare Service: Medical Treatment, Wellness, Alternative Treatment

By Service Providers: Public, Private

By Geography: The global medical tourism market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical tourism global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical tourism market, medical tourism global market share, medical tourism global market segments and geographies, medical tourism global market players, medical tourism global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical tourism global market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, Prince Court Medical Center, Bumrungrad International Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Fortis Health Ltd, Raffles Medical Group, Bangkok Hospital Medical Center, Samitivej PCL., Min-Sheng General Hospital and Asian Heart Institute.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

