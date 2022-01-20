Spanish Sovereigns Visit Moroccan Pavilion at Madrid International Tourism Fair

MOROCCO, January 20 - King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia on Wednesday visited the Moroccan pavilion at the Madrid International Tourism Fair (FITUR).

The Spanish Sovereigns were welcomed, on this occasion, by the Chargé D'Affaires of the Moroccan embassy in Spain, Farid Aoulouhaj, and the delegate of the Moroccan National Tourism Office (ONMT) in Madrid, Khalid Mimi.

Morocco as a destination is actively present, through the participation of the ONMT in this 42nd edition of Fitur, which will run through January 23 at the Fair of Madrid (IFEMA).

The presence of the ONMT in this show is striking, through a stand spanning over an area of 100 m2 led by the new team of the ONMT in Madrid, marking the willingness to prepare the revival of tourism activity of the Morocco destination.

The presence of the Office and professionals in Madrid seeks to highlight Morocco as a near and safe destination. With more than 2.2 million tourists, the Iberian market is highly "strategic" and constitutes a "priority" for Morocco, with a potential for development in all segments.

MAP 19 January 2022