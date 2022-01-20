Morocco Records 9,355 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, January 20 - Morocco reported 9,355 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 6,687 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,626,900 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,029,987, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 3,984,519 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,068,941, while recoveries increase to 990,734, i.e. a recovery rate of 92.7%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (3,067), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (2,552), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1,002), Fez-Meknes (817), Marrakech-Safi (818), Souss-Massa (484), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (321), Eastern region (238), Draa-Tafilalet (113), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (61), Guelmim-Oued Noun (58) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (24).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,025 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with thirteen new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (6), Souss-Massa (2), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1), Fez-Meknes (1), Marrakech-Safi (1), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1) and Draa-Tafilalet (1).

The number of active cases increased to 63,182, including 556 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 19 January 2022