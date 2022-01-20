Government, Education Unions Agreement, 'Prelude to Reform of Education and Training System' (Minister)

MOROCCO, January 20 - The agreement signed between the government and the five most representative education unions is a prelude to the reform of education and training system, Minister of National Education, Preschool Learning and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa said Tuesday.

In a statement to the press, Benmoussa highlighted the need to mobilize men and women of education who make "particular" efforts within this system, to improve the performance of public school and restore the confidence of citizens in it, ensuring that this school contributes to social advancement, equity and equal opportunities.

Similarly, this agreement provides for a revision of the current status of officials of the Ministry of National Education, and the creation of a motivating and unified status that encompasses all categories of the education system, which would lead to "very important future prospects for employees of the education sector", he added.

The consensus between the government and the trade unions also provides for the settlement of several outstanding issues, he stressed.

Benmoussa also indicated that the agreement between the government and trade unions "left the door open to dialogue with many groups, including executives of academies," adding that "meetings are planned to find innovative solutions to the raised problems.

MAP 18 January 2022